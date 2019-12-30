Mother kills her son over an illegal affair in Guntur district

Guntur: A mother who has filed a missing case of her son, was found guilty of killing him as she thought he was an obstacle for her illegal affair. This incident has came into light in the Guntur district.

Going into details, Sandhya (Name changed) of Pedavadlapudi got married to Satyanarayana who belongs to Jashuva Nagar in the Tenali division 22 years ago. By the time of the wedding, she had an extramarital affair with Balaswamy of Pedavadlapudi.

Sandhya has a 19-year-old son who is studying Degree first year. Earlier, the son questioned his mother over her illegal affair. Recently, again both had an argument over the issue, where she told the matter with Balaswamy and decided to murder him.

Balaswamy has sketched the murder plan and called her son to meet him on Nandivelugu national highway on November 19th. Form there, both went to Sandhya who was working at a water plant in Tenali. Later, three went to a snack's center at Kolakaluru junction.

After that, Sandhya left to house and Balaswamy took her son to by cloths in Mangalagiri. On the way, he strangled him to death with the rope in the farmland at Pedavadlapudi then thrown the dead body into canal by tying stones to it.

After three days, the locals found the dead body and informed the police. As Sandhya has already filed a missing case, she was called by the police to identified the body, where she said it's doesn't belong to his son.

The police who had an eye on her found that she is having an extramarital affair with Balaswamy. With this, the police took Balaswamy and Interrogated him in their style, where he admitted the crime.