Police arrest Maoist courier in Bhadrachalam

Kothagudem: A Maoist courier was arrested and explosive material was seized from him in Bhadrachalam on Friday.



According to Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra, Sub-Inspector B Mahesh during patrolling duty at Ambedkar Centre in the town spotted a person moving suspiciously and took him into custody. The police checked a bag he was carrying and found explosive materials. The courier was identified as Paddam Kallu of Pusubaka in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh State.

He was working as a courier for CPI (Maoist) SZC member Papa Rao at whose directions Kallu procured 150 detonators and two liquid boosters at Khammam and was going to handover them to the naxals, the ASP said.