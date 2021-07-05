Suryapet: 8-member gang of bike thieves held

Suryapet: Police on Sunday nabbed an 8-member gang of bike thieves and recovered 40 bikes worth around Rs 22 lakh. This gang has been stealing bikes in Suryapet and other districts for the past three months.



The arrested were identified as Challa Prabhakar (Tallampadu village, Khammam mandal); Bandaru Swamy (Perika Singaram village, Kusumanchi mandal, Khammam district); Bommagani Upender (Kusumanchi village, Khammam district); Udugu Sitaramulu (Muthyalagudem village, Kusumanchi mandal); Malleboina Satish (Muthyalagudem village, Kusumanchi mandal); Guggilla Venkatesh (Chegomma Village, Kusumanchi mandal); Jarupula Chiranjeevi (Lokya Thnda, Kusumanchi mandal); Kasthala Naveen (Mallepally village, Kusumanchi mandal).

SP Bhaskaran briefed the media about the crime history of the offenders and police operation in cracking the case here on Sunday. The SP informed that three special teams of CCTV camera footage study team, call data analysis team and field level team were constituted and Suryapet DSP Mohan Kumar monitored police teams operation from time to time and put surveillance to catch the offenders, who were stealing motor cycles in Suryapet and other places for the past three months.

On Sunday, the 8-member gang of bike thieves were nabbed during vehicle check in the town. The accused confessed their crimes during police quizzing.

The main accused, Challa Prabhakar, in order to earn easy money, along with a few of his acquaintance started to steal bikes and sold them to others at low prices.

Of the stolen bikes,13 belonged to Suryapeta town, four to Kodada, five to Khammam, one to Hyderabad, four to Nandigama, one to Hanamkonda and six to Jaggaiahpeta, details of five bikes were yet to be known. SP Bhaskaran appreciated DSP Mohan Kumar and police teams for cracking the case.