Telugu medical student died in road accident in Philippines

In a tragic incident, a Telugu medical student died in a road accident in the Philippines on Monday.

In a tragic incident, a Telugu medical student died in a road accident in the Philippines on Monday. The deceased identified as P Jagadish of Netaji Nagar in Nandigama of Krishna district.

Jagadish has gone to the Philippines to study veterinary medical education in 2016 and is currently pursuing his fourth year in the course. On Monday, while he was riding a bike, a speeding bus has collided with him from behind.

With the impact of the collision, Jagadish died on the spot. On hearing the death news, his family members expressed deep shock.

