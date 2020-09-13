Three killed, 6 hurt in road accident in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Three persons were killed and six others injured on Sunday in a collision between a car and a tractor-trolley in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said.

The accident occurred near Devilot village when the car occupants were on their way to Ramdevra from Ahmedabad.



The car rammed into the tractor-trolley, leaving tractor driver Devram and car occupants Jigar Patel and Ramesh Bhai dead, police said.



The six injured, comprising four car occupants and two who were travelling in the tractor, are being treated at the local hospital, they said.

