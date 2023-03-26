Two burglars held, booty worth `10.25L recovered

Mydukuru police arrested two inter-state house breaking offenders and recovered Rs 10.25 lakh worth jewelry and two cars from them on Saturday. The accused were identified as Timmareddy Mohammadh Rafi alias Sheik Rafi alias Charan, 25 and Malle Bharath Kumar, 28 of Proddaturu town in YSR district. Presently the duo was living in Hyderabad.





Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said that the accused would conduct recce first during daytime and enter houses by breaking the locks in nighttime. He said the duo was involved in 42 offences in two Telugu-speaking states. Following complaints received from the victims, Mydukuru police formed special teams to investigate the case and the team arrested the duo on the outskirts of Mydukuru town while moving suspiciously on Saturday.





The SP urged the people, who wished to go outside places for more than two days can monitor their house by connecting Locked House Monitoring System(LHMS) by downloading the link by contacting phone number 8186881100. Mydkuru DSP SR Vamsidhar Gowd, Rural CI Narendra Reddy and Khajipet SI Kulayappa were present.



