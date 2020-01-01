Woman brutally murdered in Visakhapatnam

Narsipatnam: In an incident, a woman has been brutally murdered at the Gangadhar theatre area in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday evening. According to the police, Reddy Devi (35) residing at the 22nd ward and works as a ward volunteer. She got separated from her husband and made friendship with P Murali, who works as a TV reporter.

Later, both entered into a living relationship and stayed at Pedaboddepalli for the last four years. Murali already got married and has a son. In this context, he developed suspicious on Devi that she is having an extramarital affair with another man, which has given rise to the conflict between them. On Tuesday, after completing her work, Devi went to her parent's house and in meantime, Murali also reached there, where clash broke out between the two.

With this, Devi dialled 100 and informed the police over the incident. By the time police reached the place, both entered into a heated argument where Murali lost his cool and attacked her by hitting with an iron rod. In the attack, Devi collapsed and died on the spot and Murali flew away from the scene. The deceased survived with two children.

ASP Y Rishanth Reddy visited the crime site and examined the dead body. On receiving the complaint from deceased family members, the police have registered a case and investigating further.