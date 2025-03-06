10 Best Payout Online Casinos in Australia – 2025 List

What’s the point of playing at a downright average casino site when you can join the best payout casinos in Australia instead?

Indeed, these gambling sites come packed with high-RTP games, better bonuses, and faster payouts. That’s why we handpicked the highest payout casinos for Aussie players based on hard data, not just flashy promises.

At the top of our list is Bizzo Casino , with the highest 97.2% payout percentage on average, but we suggest you stick around for our full list as there are plenty of gems to be found.

Let’s dive in.

Overview of the Best Payout Casinos in Australia

1. Bizzo Casino (97.2% RTP) – Overall Best Payout Casino in Australia



Pros ✅

Industry-leading 97.2% RTP

Withdrawals processed within hours

30-level VIP program – with a Porsche 911 as the final reward

Over 7,000+ games from top providers

Bonuses on every deposit

Cons ❌

No pokie filtering options

No phone support available

Bizzo Casino is one of the highest-paying online casinos in Australia, with an impressive 97.2% RTP. That means more of your money comes back to you compared to other casino sites. We tested this online casino and found that withdrawals—especially with crypto—are lightning-fast, with most transactions processed within a few hours on average.

🎰 High-Paying Games

Bizzo Casino offers a massive selection of over 7,000 games, covering pokies, table games, and live dealer titles. If you're after high RTP games, this platform delivers slots from top providers like Betsoft, Playson, BGaming, and Gamzix.

Here are some of the highest-paying pokies available:

Wolf Power: Hold and Win (Playson) – 96.84% RTP

Buffalo Blox Gigablox (Booming Games) – 96.74% RTP

Take the Kingdom (Betsoft) – 96.53% RTP

Gold Rush with Johnny Cash (BGaming) – 96.5% RTP

Gold of Sirens (Gamebeat) – 96.3% RTP

These pokies stand out compared to other online casinos, offering some of the best real money online gambling opportunities. In addition to high RTP slots, Bizzo provides table games, video poker, and an extensive live dealer section, making it a one-stop shop for real money play.

🎁 Bonuses & Promos

Bizzo Casino keeps the bonuses flowing, offering rewards on every deposit. Whether you’re a new player or a returning customer, there’s always a promo waiting.

Welcome Bonus Package

1st Deposit: 125% up to A$2,500 + 125 FS

125% up to A$2,500 + 125 FS 2nd Deposit: 50% up to A$750 + 50 FS

50% up to A$750 + 50 FS 3rd Deposit: 30% up to A$2,000

30% up to A$2,000 4th Deposit: 25% up to A$2,000

Ongoing Promotions

Thursday Reload Bonus – 50% up to A$300 + 100 FS

50% up to A$300 + 100 FS Unlimited Free Spins Reload Bonus – Free spins based on deposit amount

Most of these promotions carry a standard 40x wagering requirement, which is in line with most of the best payout Australian casino sites. Moreover, there’s no shortage of free spins, allowing players to keep the real money action going without dipping too deep into their own pockets.

💳 Accepted Payment Methods

Credit Cards: Visa, MasterCard

Visa, MasterCard E-Wallets: Jeton, MiFinity, eZee Wallet

Jeton, MiFinity, eZee Wallet Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC)

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) Bank Transfers: Available for withdrawals

Payout speed depends on your chosen method:

Crypto & e-wallets: Processed within a few hours

Processed within a few hours Bank transfers: Can take 3-7 days

The minimum deposit is A$15, while the minimum withdrawal starts at A$10, making it one of the most accessible online casinos in Australia. However, we strongly encourage using crypto or e-wallets for faster payouts.

💡 Final Verdict & Rating for Bizzo Casino – 4.7/5

Bizzo Casino performs much better than most online casinos in Australia when it comes to high RTP games, fast withdrawals, and bonus variety. The 97.2% RTP makes it one of the highest-paying casino sites in Australia, and the VIP program offers serious long-term rewards.

A small flaw is the lack of filtering options for pokies, and bank withdrawals could be quicker, but overall, this is a top-tier casino for real money play.

>> Join Bizzo Casino

2. CrownSlots (97% RTP) – Highest Payout Online Pokies in Australia





Pros ✅

97% RTP on pokies – among the highest in Australia

Over 7,000 slots from top-tier providers

Mini, Middle & Prime Jackpots with no wagering requirements

Mobile app available

Crypto & e-wallets processed within 24 hours

Cons ❌

Some bonus terms are restrictive

Higher-than-average minimum withdrawal of A$45

If high-paying pokies are what you’re after, CrownSlots Casino delivers with an average 97% RTP across its massive slot selection. We tested this online casino, and it consistently ranked among the best payout casino sites for Australian players, offering a huge range of instant-win jackpots and a rewarding VIP program.

🎰 High-Paying Games

CrownSlots Casino is home to over 7,000 pokies, with a strong focus on high RTP games from elite providers like Betsoft and Playson.

Here are some of the best-paying slots on the site:

Book of Cats (BGaming) – 97.1% RTP

Solar Queen Megaways (Playson) – 96.97% RTP

Cash Pig (Booming Games) – 96.95% RTP

Jungle Stripes (Betsoft) – 96.75% RTP

Tiger’s Gold Hold and Win (Playson) – 96.7% RTP

This selection performs much better than the average online casino, giving players a better shot at real money wins.

🎁 Bonuses & Promos

CrownSlots offers a tiered welcome bonus package, as outlined below.

Welcome Bonus Package

1st Deposit: 100% up to A$800 + 100 FS

100% up to A$800 + 100 FS 2nd Deposit: 100% up to A$1,000

100% up to A$1,000 3rd Deposit: 100% up to A$1,000 + 150 FS

100% up to A$1,000 + 150 FS 4th Deposit: 100% up to A$1,200

Ongoing Promotions

Thursday Free Spins Bonus – Up to 110 FS based on deposit amount

Up to 110 FS based on deposit amount Daily 3rd Deposit Bonus – 50% up to A$300 (min deposit A$20)

50% up to A$300 (min deposit A$20) Tuesday Reload Bonus – 50% up to A$500

What stands out about CrownSlots’ promos is the sheer variety – whether you prefer deposit matches, free spins, or cashback, there’s always something running. However, some bonuses come with strict wagering requirements, so always check the terms before opting in.

💳 Accepted Payment Methods

Credit Cards: Visa, MasterCard, Maestro

Visa, MasterCard, Maestro E-Wallets: MiFinity, Jeton

MiFinity, Jeton Prepaid Vouchers: Neosurf, CashtoCode

Neosurf, CashtoCode Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP)

Payout speed is above average, with crypto and e-wallets processed within 24 hours. However, bank transfers take longer, usually around 3-5 days.

The minimum withdrawal is A$45, which is a bit higher compared to other online casinos, but the fast crypto withdrawals make up for it.

💡 Final Verdict & Rating for CrownSlots – 4.6/5

Crown Slots performs much better than many Australian casino sites when it comes to high-paying pokies and jackpot games. The average 97% RTP on slots, fast withdrawals, and no-wagering jackpots make it an excellent choice for real money play.

The only small flaw is that some bonuses have strict terms, but overall, this casino is one of the top payout sites for Aussie players.

>> Create an Account at CrownSlots

3. King Billy (97% RTP) – Fastest Payout Online Casino in Australia





Pros ✅

Instant payout processing

Fair 30x wagering on bonuses

Crypto welcome bonus available

Regular pokies tournaments with real cash prizes

Exclusive social media promotions

Cons ❌

Limited payment options

Higher-than-usual minimum withdrawal of A$60

If you want to cash out your winnings as quickly as possible, King Billy Casino is downright the best option in Australia. We tested this online casino, and crypto withdrawals were processed instantly, while even standard bank transfers were faster than most competitors.

Besides the blazing-fast payouts, King Billy also brings a strong mix of pokies, table games, and crypto-friendly promotions.

🎰 High-Paying Games

King Billy Casino is home to 5,000+ games, with over 4,000 pokies from providers like Betsoft, Playson, BGaming, Booming Games, KA Gaming, and Gamzix.

Here are some of the best-paying slots available:

Legend of Cleopatra Megaways (Playson) – 97.18% RTP

Book of Pyramids (BGaming) – 97.13% RTP

A Night in Paris (Betsoft) – 97.1% RTP

Booming Seven Deluxe (Booming Games) – 97.02% RTP

Tiger’s Gold Hold and Win (Playson) – 96.7% RTP

Compared to other high paying casino sites, King Billy’s game selection performs much better when it comes to RTP and jackpot variety, making it a top choice for real money online gambling.

🎁 Bonuses & Promos

King Billy has two different welcome bonuses, allowing you to choose between standard cash rewards or a crypto-exclusive offer.

Standard Welcome Bonus Package

1st Deposit: 100% up to A$500 + 100 FS

100% up to A$500 + 100 FS 2nd Deposit: 50% up to A$500 + 50 FS (Code: WELCOME2)

50% up to A$500 + 50 FS (Code: WELCOME2) 3rd Deposit: 25% up to A$1,000 (Code: WELCOME3)

25% up to A$1,000 (Code: WELCOME3) 4th Deposit: 75% up to A$500 + 100 FS (Code: WELCOME4)

Other Promotions

Thursday Cashback – Up to 13% cashback for VIP players

Up to 13% cashback for VIP players Daily Free Spins Bonus – Deposit A$30+ and get 20 FS

Deposit A$30+ and get 20 FS 50% Reload Bonus – Available any day of the week

One thing we believe sets King Billy apart is its reasonable 30x wagering requirements, which are lower compared to most Australian casinos with high payouts. Plus, with the crypto welcome bonus, this casino is an absolute must for Bitcoin players.

💳 Accepted Payment Methods

Credit Cards: Visa, MasterCard

Visa, MasterCard Prepaid Vouchers: Neosurf

Neosurf Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT)

King Billy’s crypto withdrawals are instant, making it one of the fastest payout casinos in Australia. However, if you're using traditional banking methods, you might need to wait between 3-5 days for withdrawals to process.

The minimum deposit is A$15, while the minimum withdrawal is A$60, which is higher compared to other online casinos. If you want quick and hassle-free cashouts, we strongly encourage using Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin.

💡 Final Verdict & Rating for King Billy Casino – 4.7/5

In our opinion, King Billy Casino is one of the best real money online gambling sites in Australia, thanks to its instant crypto payouts, fair wagering requirements, and rewarding promotions.

Besides the slightly high withdrawal minimum, there’s not much to complain about. If you want a top-tier casino where you can get your winnings fast, this is it.

>> Visit King Billy

4. DragonSlots (96.8% RTP) – Best Payout Australian Casino for Jackpots





Pros ✅

Huge progressive jackpots that can hit six-figure payouts

Gamification elements like daily missions and quests

Massive VIP program with 50 levels and up to A$100,000 in rewards

Over 6,000 games, including 5,000+ pokies

Instant crypto withdrawals for Bitcoin and other digital currencies

Cons ❌

Bonus system is a bit unusual, as it unlocks in increments

Table games and live dealer titles don’t contribute to bonus wagering

If you're chasing big wins, DragonSlots Casino is an absolute must-visit. This casino specializes in progressive jackpots, offering pokies where the prize pools grow constantly, sometimes reaching hundreds of thousands in prize money.

🎰 High-Paying Games

With 6,000+ games, DragonSlots Casino is certainly packed with variety, but what really sets it apart is the jackpot selection. You’ll find tons of high-paying slots, including progressive pokies that can turn a single spin into a massive payout.

Here are some of the top high-RTP slots available:

Legend of Cleopatra Megaways (Playson) – 96.97% RTP

Aztec Magic Deluxe (BGaming) – 96.96% RTP

Buffalo Hold and Win (Booming Games) – 96.8% RTP

Tiger’s Gold (Playson) – 96.7% RTP

Wolf Saga (Gamebeat) – 96.6% RTP

These games, besides having solid RTP percentages, also offer huge potential for bonus rounds and jackpot wins.

🎁 Bonuses & Promos

DragonSlots’ welcome package isn’t just big – it offers great value for money. Instead of a simple match bonus, this casino spreads its offer over four deposits, making sure you always have extra funds to play with.

Welcome Bonus Package

1st Deposit: 225% up to A$2,250 + 200 FS

225% up to A$2,250 + 200 FS 2nd Deposit: 200% up to A$1,000 + 150 FS

200% up to A$1,000 + 150 FS 3rd Deposit: 200% up to A$1,000 + 150 FS

200% up to A$1,000 + 150 FS 4th Deposit: 200% up to A$1,000 + 150 FS

Ongoing Promotions

Friday Reload Bonus – 150% up to A$750 + 150 FS

Fortune Wheel Spins – Win cash prizes, free spins, and VIP rewards

The only small flaw is that bonuses unlock in increments, meaning you need to wager a certain amount to fully claim the offer. However, the 40x wagering requirement is standard compared to other online casinos, so it’s still a fair deal.

💳 Accepted Payment Methods

Credit Cards: Visa, MasterCard

Visa, MasterCard Prepaid Vouchers: Neosurf, Flexepin

Neosurf, Flexepin E-Wallets: MiFinity, LuxonPay

MiFinity, LuxonPay Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL)

The payout speed is one of the best aspects of this casino:

Crypto withdrawals are instant

E-wallets are processed within 24 hours

Card and bank withdrawals take up to 2 days

The minimum deposit is just A$10, making it a great option for casual players, but withdrawal limits vary depending on the method used.

💡 Final Verdict & Rating for DragonSlots Casino – 4.6/5

Compared to other online casinos, DragonSlots stands out for its huge jackpot selection, gamified loyalty system, and instant crypto payouts. We believe this is one of the best payout casino sites in Australia for players who love big wins and long-term rewards.

>> Play at DragonSlots

5. Neospin (96.7% RTP) – Highest Payout Casino Bonuses in Australia





Pros ✅

Daily cashback up to 20%, depending on VIP level

Welcome bonus up to A$10,000 + 100 FS

Over 5,000 games from 60+ software providers

Instant crypto withdrawals for BTC, ETH, LTC, and more

Progressive Web App (PWA) available for mobile players

Cons ❌

High losses required to unlock the full 20% cashback

2.5% fee on bank transfer withdrawals

A$45 minimum deposit to claim the welcome bonus

Neospin Casino puts a strong focus on bonuses and VIP perks, making it an ideal choice for high rollers and frequent players. The welcome package is among the biggest in Australia, and the daily cashback feature ensures that even if you hit a rough patch, you’ll get something back.

🎰 High-Paying Games

Neospin Casino hosts a strong lineup of over 5,000 games, with a decent selection of high RTP slots.

Here are some of the best-paying pokies on the site:

Solar Temple (Playson) – 96.95% RTP

Book of Pyramids (BGaming) – 96.9% RTP

Gold Tiger Ascent (Betsoft) – 96.8% RTP

Buffalo Power Megaways (Playson) – 96.7% RTP

Booming Bananas (Booming Games) – 96.6% RTP

Besides these high-RTP options, Neospin Casino also features plenty of jackpot slots and live dealer games, making it a well-rounded choice for real money play.

🎁 Bonuses & Promos at Neospin Casino

Bonuses are Neospin’s biggest selling point, offering massive deposit matches and cashback opportunities.

Welcome Bonus Package

100% up to A$10,000 + 100 FS (Code: NEO100)

40x wagering requirement

A$45 minimum deposit required

Ongoing Promotions

Weekend Reload Bonus – 66% up to A$1,000 (Code: 66NEO)

66% up to A$1,000 (Code: 66NEO) Daily Cashback – 5% to 20% cashback depending on losses

5% to 20% cashback depending on losses Wednesday Free Spins – Up to 100 FS for deposits of A$30+

While these bonuses look great on paper, there are some drawbacks. The A$45 minimum deposit for the welcome bonus is higher than most competitors, and the cashback system is only truly valuable for big spenders.

In our opinion, casual players won’t benefit as much from these promos as they would at other high payout Australian casino sites.

💳 Accepted Payment Methods

Credit Cards: Visa, MasterCard, Maestro

Visa, MasterCard, Maestro E-Wallets: MiFinity, SKRL by Utorg, NTLR by Utorg

MiFinity, SKRL by Utorg, NTLR by Utorg Prepaid Vouchers: Neosurf, PSC by Utorg

Neosurf, PSC by Utorg Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), TRON (TRX), Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA)

The standout feature is the instant withdrawals for crypto users, making it one of the best payout casinos in Australia for digital currency transactions.

That said, bank transfers take up to 3 days and come with a 2.5% withdrawal fee, which is pretty lousy compared to the competition. We strongly encourage using crypto or e-wallets to avoid unnecessary charges.

💡 Final Verdict & Rating for Neospin Casino – 4.4/5

Neospin Casino is a great choice for players who love big bonuses, cashback, and crypto gambling, but it’s not perfect. Compared to other online casinos on our list, it falls short in a few areas, like the high deposit requirements, cashback structure, and withdrawal fees.

That said, if you’re a high roller or a crypto player, this casino could still be worth it thanks to the instant cashouts and generous VIP perks.

>> Visit Neospin

How We Ranked the Highest Payout Australian Online Casinos

Not all online casinos are created equal, and when it comes to real money online gambling, payout rates matter more than anything. We tested these casinos firsthand, analyzing the key factors that impact how much money actually gets returned to players. Here’s what we focused on:

RTP (Return to Player Percentage)

The most important factor in determining a high payout casino is RTP (Return to Player). This percentage represents how much money a casino game pays back over time. The online casinos on our list consistently offer high RTP rates, with averages of 96.5% and above.

While RTP doesn’t guarantee short-term wins, it translates to better odds over time, especially on pokies.

Payout Limits

High payout casinos aren’t just about RTP—they also need to let you withdraw your winnings easily. A casino can have great RTP, but if it limits withdrawals or delays payouts, it’s not worth your time.

We ranked sites based on:

Minimum withdrawal amounts – Lower is better for accessibility.

Lower is better for accessibility. Maximum withdrawal limits – The higher, the better, especially for high rollers.

The higher, the better, especially for high rollers. Payout speed – We prioritized top Australian casinos offering instant or same-day withdrawals, especially for crypto and e-wallets.

If a casino charges unnecessary withdrawal fees or takes too long to process cashouts, we’re not fans of it, and it didn’t make our list.

Casino Games Selection

A high payout casino should offer more than just a few good pokies. In our opinion, variety is key, so we ranked casinos based on:

Number of games – The more options, the better.

The more options, the better. High RTP slots – Pokies with 96%+ RTP took priority.

Pokies with 96%+ RTP took priority. Jackpot games – We looked at casinos offering progressive jackpots and big payout opportunities.

We looked at casinos offering progressive jackpots and big payout opportunities. Table & live dealer games – Compared to other online casinos, the best ones offer a strong mix of blackjack, roulette, and poker with fair payout odds.

If a casino lacks variety or only offers low-paying games, it doesn’t make the cut.

Bonuses & Promotions

A good casino bonus can increase your bankroll, but some come with terrible terms. We analyzed:

Bonus amounts – Bigger isn’t always better. We checked if the wagering requirements were actually reasonable.

– Bigger isn’t always better. We checked if the wagering requirements were actually reasonable. Cashback deals – We strongly encourage playing at casinos with cashback, as it’s one of the best ways to recover losses.

We strongly encourage playing at casinos with cashback, as it’s one of the best ways to recover losses. Ongoing promotions – Welcome bonuses are great, but long-term players need reload bonuses, free spins, and VIP perks.

Safety & Licensing

There’s no point in winning if you can’t trust the casino to pay out. Licensing is non-negotiable, so we only ranked legit, fully licensed Australian casino sites.

Every casino we listed is:

✅ Licensed under the Curacao Gaming Control Board

✅ Protected with SSL encryption for secure transactions

✅ Equipped with responsible gambling tools (deposit limits, self-exclusion, cooling-off periods)

Avoid unlicensed casinos at all costs. If a casino isn’t regulated, there’s nothing stopping them from refusing payouts or changing terms without notice.

Tips to Increase Your Payout Percentage When Playing Casino Games

While online casinos always have a house edge, that doesn’t mean you can’t maximize your chances of winning. We’ve tested countless games and strategies, and in our opinion, the key to getting the best payouts is playing smart, not just lucky.

Here’s how you can increase your payout percentage and get more real money back from your gambling sessions.

1. Stick to High RTP Games

If you’re playing slots, RTP (Return to Player) is everything. Some games pay back significantly more than others over time, so choosing high-RTP pokies puts the odds a little bit more in your favour.

✅ Look for pokies with at least 96% RTP

✅ Avoid flashy but low-paying games with 90%-94% RTP

✅ Check if the casino hosts lower-RTP versions of popular slots (some do this to increase their edge!)

We strongly encourage checking the game’s info section before playing—it always lists the RTP percentage.

2. Play Games With Low House Edge

If you’re into table games or live dealer casinos, payout percentages vary depending on the rules. Some versions of games offer better odds than others:

✅ Blackjack (99.5% RTP with basic strategy) – The single best-paying casino game

The single best-paying casino game ✅ French Roulette (98.65% RTP) – Offers better odds compared to American roulette

Offers better odds compared to American roulette ✅ Baccarat (98.76% RTP on banker bets) – A great option for low-risk betting

A great option for low-risk betting ✅ Video Poker (99%+ RTP on Jacks or Better) – One of the few casino games where strategy impacts payouts

3. Take Advantage of Cashback & VIP Rewards

Many players focus too much on deposit bonuses but ignore cashback offers, which is a mistake. A casino that gives you 5%-20% back on losses can increase your effective RTP significantly.

✅ Casinos like Neospin offer daily cashback up to 20%

✅ VIP programs reward high rollers with exclusive bonuses & lower wagering requirements

✅ The more you play, the more perks you unlock

4. Use Betting Strategies for Table Games

If you’re playing blackjack, roulette, or baccarat, smart betting strategies can help manage your bankroll and increase your payout potential. While no strategy guarantees wins, the right approach minimizes losses.

✅ Blackjack – Use basic strategy charts to make the mathematically correct move every time

Use basic strategy charts to make the mathematically correct move every time ✅ Roulette – Stick to even-money bets (red/black, odd/even) for better odds

Stick to even-money bets (red/black, odd/even) for better odds ✅ Baccarat – Always bet on the banker (lowest house edge at 1.06%)

5. Avoid High-Wagering Bonuses

Some bonuses look amazing on paper, but when you check the fine print, they’re downright terrible. We tested dozens of casino bonuses, and in our opinion, the best ones are:

✅ Low-wagering (30x-40x max)

✅ Cashback-based instead of high-risk deposit matches

✅ Not tied to strict max-bet limits

The Best Payout Casino Games in Australia

Not all casino games are created equal—some pay back significantly more than others. Therefore, your best bet is to stick to games with high RTP (Return to Player) percentages and low house edges.

Compared to other online casino games, the ones below offer the best odds and highest payouts for Australian players.

Blackjack (When Played with Perfect Strategy) – 99.5% RTP

If you’re looking for the single best-paying casino game, blackjack’s the one—but only if you play it correctly. With perfect basic strategy, blackjack has an RTP of up to 99.5%, meaning the house edge is as low as it can get.

✅ Use a blackjack strategy chart to make the right moves

✅ Always play standard blackjack, not gimmicky side bet versions

✅ Avoid taking insurance – it increases the house edge

Compared to pokies, blackjack gives you way more control over your payouts, making it a must-play game for serious gamblers.

French Roulette (Thanks to La Partage) – 98.65% RTP

Roulette isn’t usually known as a high-payout game, but French Roulette with the La Partage rule is a notable exception. This variation cuts the house edge in half, giving it an RTP of 98.65%, which is far better than American or standard European roulette.

✅ Stick to even-money bets (red/black, odd/even, high/low)

✅ La Partage refunds half of your bet if the ball lands on zero

✅ Compared to American roulette, this version gives you much better long-term returns

If you enjoy roulette but want to maximize your payout percentage, this is the version to play.

Baccarat (Banker Bets Only) – 98.76% RTP

Baccarat is one of the simplest casino games, but when played correctly, it offers some of the best payouts. The Banker bet has an RTP of 98.76%, making it one of the most player-friendly table games in any Australian casino.

✅ Always bet on the Banker—it's the best bet in the game

✅ Avoid Tie bets (they have a terrible house edge of 14%)

✅ Compared to other table games, baccarat is low-risk with steady payouts

We believe baccarat is one of the best options for casual players who want a game with great odds and minimal strategy requirements.

High-RTP Slots (97%+ RTP)

Most pokies have lower RTP than table games, but some slots perform much better than others. If you’re playing for big wins and frequent payouts, stick to slots with at least 97% RTP.

Here are some of the best-paying slots in Australia:

Legend of Cleopatra Megaways (Playson) – 97.18% RTP

Book of Pyramids (BGaming) – 97.13% RTP

Wolf Power Hold and Win (Playson) – 96.84% RTP

The trick with pokies is to always check the RTP in the game info section before playing—some casinos offer lower-paying versions of popular slots without making it obvious.

Guide to Bonuses at High Payout Australian Online Casinos

Bonuses can increase your payout potential, but only if the terms are fair and player-friendly. Some high payout casinos offer huge promotions, but when you check the fine print, you’ll find sky-high wagering requirements and strict withdrawal limits.

Here’s what to look for in high payout casino bonuses:

Reasonable wagering requirements – 30x-40x is fair, anything over 50x is a red flag

30x-40x is fair, anything over 50x is a red flag Low minimum deposit requirements – You shouldn’t need to deposit A$50+ just to claim a bonus

You shouldn’t need to deposit A$50+ just to claim a bonus Cashback deals – These are better than standard bonuses because they give back real money, no strings attached

These are better than standard bonuses because they give back real money, no strings attached Free spins with fair terms – Max win limits on free spins should be reasonable (A$100+ is good, A$50 or less is bad)

The best high payout casinos offer bonuses that actually help you win, not just ones that lock you into endless wagering requirements. We strongly encourage checking the terms before claiming any offer—because sometimes, a smaller, fairer bonus is better than a giant one with impossible conditions.

Verdict: The Best Payout Casino in Australia

After testing and analyzing multiple Australian online casinos, Bizzo Casino takes the top spot as the best high payout casino. With an industry-leading 97.2% RTP, fast withdrawals, and a strong selection of high-paying games, it performs better than most competitors when it comes to returning real money to players.

That said, every casino on our list offers solid payout potential, whether through high RTP slots, fast cashouts, or generous cashback offers.

No matter where you play, always set limits and gamble responsibly. Real money online gambling should be fun, not stressful!

References:

18+ Only. Gambling is risky. Bet at your own risk and never spend money that you can’t afford to lose. This guide is informative and intended to present you with up-to-date information about the online casino landscape in Australia.