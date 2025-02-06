Live
- Bengaluru: Contaminated Tap Water in Pulakeshinagar, E. coli Found
- RG Kar financial case: Sandip Ghosh moves division bench of Calcutta HC
- Maha Kumbh: Haryana CM, Cabinet to take holy dip in Triveni Sangam today
- US federal judge indefinitely blocks Trump's order ending birthright citizenship
- Centre approves Rs 176 crore for Telangana under SASCI scheme
- Now, Pakistan will take Hamas' help for terrorist attacks in Kashmir: VHP
- WI to commence new WTC cycle with three-Test home series against Australia
- Many Americans unaware of long-term risks of heart disease with pregnancy: Study
- J&K mysterious deaths: All pesticide, insecticide shops sealed in Rajouri district
- Students globally express concerns about ChatGPT’s reliability: Study
Just In
10 killed in Sweden's worst mass shooting
Orebro : Sweden's worst mass shooting left at least 11 people dead, including the gunman, and at least five seriously wounded at an adult education...
Orebro : Sweden's worst mass shooting left at least 11 people dead, including the gunman, and at least five seriously wounded at an adult education center west of Stockholm. The gunman's motive hadn't been determined by early Wednesday as the Scandinavian nation — where gun violence at schools is very rare — reeled from an attack.
Officials said on Wednesday that three women and two men, all with gunshot wounds, underwent surgery at Orebro University Hospital. All were in serious but stable condition after being admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Another woman was treated for minor injuries and was stable. Jonas Claesson, regional director of health and medical services, said that two of the gunshot victims were in intensive care Wednesday. All of the victims are over age 18, officials said. No other patients related to the shooting were admitted to Orebro University Hospital overnight.