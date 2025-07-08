11 dead, 567 arrested as anti-govt protests hit Kenya

As anti-government protests swept Kenya, 11 people lost their lives while 567 were arrested, according to the National Police Service (NPS).

Additionally, dozens, including police officials, were left injured during the demonstrations.

The protests on Monday marked the 35th Saba Saba (seven-seven) anniversary -- July 7, 1990, protests that paved the way for Kenya's transition from a one-party state to a multiparty democracy.

"Regrettably, preliminary reports indicate fatalities, injuries, damage to motor vehicles, and several incidents of looting. Additionally, a number of suspects have been arrested, including Gitonga Mukunji, MP for Manyatta Constituency," said the Kenyan police in a statement

Additionally, the police mentioned that 52 police officers and 11 civilians were injured, and several vehicles were damaged during the violent protest.

The NPS also commended its officers for demonstrating exceptional restraint and professionalism in the face of "sustained violence and provocation by criminals who infiltrated the protests."

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) on Monday expressed "human rights concerns" during the Saba Saba anniversary demonstrations.

"The Commission noted that significant police barricades were erected on major roads and entry points, severely disrupting the movement of people, particularly in Nairobi. Additional blockades were reported in Kiambu, Meru, Kisii, Nyeri, Nakuru and Embu. Many citizens were unable to report to work, despite the directive issued yesterday by the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Geoffrey Ruku, requiring all Government employees to report to work without fail," read a statement issued by the human rights body.

The human rights body accused the police officers of disregarding a High Court order by operating in several areas without their official uniforms during the demonstrations.

"The KNCHR has noted that the police have continued to flagrantly disregard a High Court order mandating that all officers managing demonstrations be in official uniform and remain identifiable at all times. The Commission observed numerous hooded officers, not in uniform, travelling in unmarked vehicles while patrolling Nairobi, Kajiado and Nakuru counties," the statement read.

Additionally, according to the human rights body, the "presence of criminal gangs wielding crude weapons," including whips, wooden clubs, machetes, spears, bows and arrows, was noted in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado and Eldoret.

"In Nairobi and Eldoret, these hooded gangs were seen operating alongside police officers," the statement added.