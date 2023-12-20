  • Menu
127 persons killed, over 700 injured in China's quake

Beijing/Jishishan: At least 127 people were killed and over 700 others injured when a powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted a mountainous region of northwestern China late Monday night, the deadliest quake in the quake-prone region in nine years.

The quake, followed by strong aftershocks, killed 113 people in Gansu, while 14 died in the neighbouring Qinghai province in the Himalayan region, local authorities said on Tuesday as they launched rescue efforts in icy conditions.

