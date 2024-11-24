Live
Just In
13 killed, 18 injured as landslides, flash floods hit Indonesia's North Sumatra province
Landslides and flash floods that hit two regencies in Indonesia's North Sumatra province on Saturday night have claimed 13 lives with 18 others injured
Jakarta: Landslides and flash floods that hit two regencies in Indonesia's North Sumatra province on Saturday night have claimed 13 lives with 18 others injured, said an official from the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency on Sunday.
According to Sri Wahyuni Pancasilawati, head of the emergency, equipment, and logistics unit of the agency, the landslides and flash floods struck on Saturday night in Deli Serdang and Karo regencies.
In Deli Serdang, six people were killed, and nine others sustained injuries after strong currents swept away four houses and a religious building.
In Karo regency, a similar disaster left seven people dead and nine injured. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals and health clinics for treatment, she told Xinhua news agency.
On early Saturday morning, landslides and flash floods had also stricken Padang Lawas and South Tapanuli regencies in the province, leaving six dead and seven injured.
The Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency had issued warnings of extreme weather, forecasting above-normal rainfall intensity in the region.
Efforts are underway to assist affected communities and mitigate further risks as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.