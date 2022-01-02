1St Case of "Florona Detected" in Israel: A Double infection of Covid-19

Florona infection

Florana is a double infection of Covid-19 and influenza mixed together. However, you must not confuse it with a new variant. It happens when the human body, tends to get infected by flue and Covid-19 simultaneously. It also suggests a lapse of immunity in the body, that is attacked by 2 viruses.

The Israeli scientists are still trying to study the sample of Florona, to extract further details.

What are the symptoms of Florona?

The symptoms of Florona does include fever, body aches, cough, sneezing, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue, headache, nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting and rashes ( in case of children).

Should one panic?

Since this one is not a new variant, hence there is no need to panic, there were report of another such infection earlier, called the Delmicron, that was again not a new variant.

Until now, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded these variants so far -Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron.

Meanwhile, we find women was later discharged from the hospital and was in good condition. However, the health Ministry of Israel is still studying the case to witness as to whether the combination of the 2 viruses can lead to severe illness.