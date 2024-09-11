Live
Just In
2 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash in central Philippines
Manila: Two men died and two men were injured after a wing van truck and a cement mixer truck collided in Iloilo province in the central Philippines, police said on Wednesday.
Police said that a head-on crash, which happened around 11 a.m. local time on Tuesday in Leganes, a town north of the provincial capital, Iloilo City, killed the 45-year-old commercial truck helper and the 40-year-old driver of the concrete mixer truck.
The 41-year-old wing van truck driver and the helper of the cement mixer truck were also injured in the crash, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the police.
A witness told police that the tyre of the wing van truck exploded, sending it to swerve to the opposite lane before colliding with the oncoming concrete mixer truck.
The police are investigating the scene and further details are awaited.