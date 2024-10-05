2 Indian Americans named White House Fellows

Live
- Passengers rue limited view of scenic Western Ghats through shuttered windows
- Adopt natural farming to bring down cost of cultivation
- Rs 20, Rs 10 notes disappear from circulation
- Telangana State dances with dengue as cases see sharp spike
- Hubli-Ankola railway line to be ready by 2027: Somanna
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- HC relief for YSRCP leader Sajjala
- Minister seeks suggestions for Swarnandhra-2047 document
- Relatives falsely declare living man dead to embezzle land compensation
- UoH collaborates with UK based biotech company
Washington: Two Indian Americans, Padmini Pillai from Boston and Nalini Tata from New York, were appointed to the 2024-2025 class of White House Fellows on Thursday. In all, 15 exceptionally talented individuals from across the United States have been named to this prestigious programme.
Fellows spend a year working with senior White House staff, cabinet secretaries and other top-ranking administration officials and leave the administration equipped to serve as better leaders in their communities. While Tata is placed at the White House Office of Cabinet Affairs, Pillai is placed at the Social Security Administration, the White House said in a media release.
