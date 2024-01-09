2 people injured following protest outside Sikh temple in Canada

Toronto: Police opened an investigation after a two-week-long protest outside a Sikh temple in Canada turned violent over the weekend, leaving two people injured.

Officers were called to the Dashmesh Culture Centre in northeast Calgary on Sunday evening after violence broke out during an ongoing protest over the temple's leadership committee, CTV News reported.

Police told the news channel that between 50 and 100 people were involved in a fight at 7.45 p.m. at the building, located at 135 Gurdwara Sahib Boulevard.

According to Calgary Police Service (CPS), two calls for service were received from the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday, each for different disturbances between the protesters and the building's occupants.

"At approximately 1.15 pm, officers were initially dispatched for reports of a disturbance regarding individuals who were believed to be protesting at the location. Shortly after, a second call came in reporting the protesters had moved inside the building. Officers worked with the involved parties to de-escalate the situation," CPS said in a statement.

It added that no weapons were involved in the fight and there were no arrests.

The protests began on December 24.

Gurpartap Baidwan, one of the protest's organisers, told CTV that they have been agitating to oppose the temple leadership, which was not following the rules of their faith or obeying the governance of the Sikh religion.

"They are required to abide by the Sikh Rehat Maryada that is issued by the Akal Takht, which is kind of like our Vatican," he said.

The protesters are also accusing the leaders of a lack of communication, unwillingness to settle conflicts in the community and general negligence.

Calgary police have not released any details about what sparked the assault or if anyone has been charged.