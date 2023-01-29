24 killed in road accident in Peru

At least 24 people were killed in a traffic accident in Peru's Piura region, local media reported.

The accident occurred on Saturday when a bus belonging to the company Q'orianka Tours Aguila Dorada, carrying about 60 people, plunged off an abyss at a steep section of the road, known as "the devil's curve", Xinhua News Agency reported.

Rescue workers and police carried out the relief work and rushed injured to local hospitals in El Alto and Mancora.