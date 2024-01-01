Live
- GMR Hyderabad International Airport Revolutionizes Travel Experience
- Healthtech firm Pristyn Care’s revenue up 45% in FY23, losses at Rs 383 cr
- MP Santosh Kumar takes part in Green India Challenge
- Google Maps Revolutionizes Location Sharing for Android Users Globally
- MVA seat-share formula finalised, formal declaration soon: Supriya Sule
- Ervine returns; Mufudza, Akram included as Zimbabwe announce white-ball squads for Sri Lanka tour
- Politics of indecision threatens Taj Mahal
- MSIL Boutique inaugurated on the new year's Day
- Varun Dhawan welcomes New Year with fitness post
- Team ‘Bhimaa’ conveys NY wishes with an intense poster
Just In
‘29 IDF soldiers killed in Gaza in friendly fire’
At least 29 Israel Defense Force (IDF) personnel have been killed in friendly fire since the beginning of hostilities between Hamas and Israel.
New Delhi : At least 29 Israel Defense Force (IDF) personnel have been killed in friendly fire since the beginning of hostilities between Hamas and Israel.
“Out of 170 soldiers killed in Gaza, 29 have been killed by so-called friendly fire and other incidents,” Times of Israel’s military correspondent Emanuel Fabian has said while quoting data released by the IDF.
Fabian said that 18 soldiers were killed by friendly fire due to mistaken identification while two soldiers were killed by gunfire that was unintended to hit them.
“Nine soldiers were killed in accidents, including accidental weapon discharges, being run over, and being hit by shrapnel from controlled demolitions,” the journalist said.
He said that since the beginning of the ground operation, between two and six soldiers have been killed per week in incidents of friendly fire or accidents.