3 killed, 13 injured in twin bomb blasts in Afghanistan

Kabul:Three people were killed and 13 others injured in Afghanistan's twin bomb explosions, the latest in a string of attacks in the militancy-hit country, authorities said on Wednesday.

In the capital city Kabul, two police officers were slightly wounded when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) struck a police pickup truck in Police District 15 Wednesday morning, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz told Xinhua.

The IED was likely to be detonated by remote control and a Criminal Investigation Department team of Kabul police was investigating the case, he said.

In southern Uruzgan province, two police officers and a civilian were killed and 10 civilians, and a policeman wounded in a similar incident on Tuesday night, according to the Provincial Governor.

The police pickup truck was destroyed by the explosion that occurred in Police District 1 of provincial capital Tirin Kot city, Governor Mohammad Omar Shirzad told Xinhua, adding the wounded were receiving treatment in a provincial hospital in Tirin Kot.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. However, Afghan officials blame the Taliban militant group for the bomb explosions in recent months.