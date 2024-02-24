  • Menu
4.9 magnitude quake hits Iran

4.9 magnitude quake hits Iran
An earthquake, measuring 4.9 on the Richter Scale, jolted Iran on Saturday

Tehran: An earthquake, measuring 4.9 on the Richter Scale, jolted Iran on Saturday.

The temblor that hit southern Iran at 0734 GMT was epicentred at 27.684 degrees north latitude and 56.125 degrees east longitude, as per USGS.

Its depth was 10.0 km.

