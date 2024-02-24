Live
- Emily Blunt embraces 41 with happiness and peace
- Vision Pro Owners Encounter Mysterious Cracks on Front Glass
- Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane; remembers ‘Eeshwar’ on its 35th Anniversary
- NEWS ART FEST (North, East, West, South Art Fest) 2024, a spectacular Contemporary Art Festival that took place from February 17th to March 7th, 2024
- ‘Article 370’ rakes in over Rs 5 cr, Vidyut’s ‘Crakk’ mints Rs 4 cr on Day 1
- Controversy erupts over Chief Engineer, Kerala Minister's staff 'fight' in secretariat
- Delhi HC rules in favour of construction workers' benefits, wants unpaid contributions adjusted
- Celebrities Respond to Fans' Unique Requests for Exam Motivation on Social Media
- 'Digital Nagriks' not to be experimented with ‘unreliable’ AI models, govt tells Google India
- J&K narco-terrorism case: NIA attaches 4 properties, seizes Rs 2.27 crore
Just In
4.9 magnitude quake hits Iran
Highlights
An earthquake, measuring 4.9 on the Richter Scale, jolted Iran on Saturday
Tehran: An earthquake, measuring 4.9 on the Richter Scale, jolted Iran on Saturday.
The temblor that hit southern Iran at 0734 GMT was epicentred at 27.684 degrees north latitude and 56.125 degrees east longitude, as per USGS.
Its depth was 10.0 km.
