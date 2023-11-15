5 Hamas gunmen killed in IDF operation at Al-Shifa hospital premises

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have claimed that it killed five Hamas terrorists at the premises of the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza where the IDF is conducting massive raids.

The IDF in a statement on Wednesday said that it was inside the Al-Shifa hospital.

The IDF also added that several guns were recovered from the Al-Shifa hospital premises indicating the presence of terrorists within the hospital premises as alleged by the IDF and Israel.

The IDF also said that it expect to get information regarding the hostages, who were kidnapped on October 7 from within Israel by Hamas men.

The IDF has been on a ground invasion within Gaza since October 27 to clean the city from Hamas terrorists.