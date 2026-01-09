50 to 500%? Tariff hike looms for India

Washington: Intensifying his efforts to bring an end to the Ukraine war by adding more sanctions on Russia, US President Donald Trump has "greenlit" a Bill which would not only increase sanctions on Moscow but also on its trade partners, including India.

As per Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump has given the nod for a bipartisan Russian Sanctions Bill. Speaking to reporters, Graham added that he is hopeful that a vote on the same will take place as soon as next week.

“After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill. I look forward to a strong bipartisan vote, hopefully as early as next week," said Graham in his statement.

The Republican lawmaker added that this bill will "allow" Trump to "punish countries who buy cheap Russian oil fuelling Putin's war machine".

Targeting Russia's trade partners, this list of countries will also include India, which is already paying a high tariff due to its purchase of Russian oil.

In August 2025, Trump announced an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods as a "penalty for India's purchase of Russian oil." Along with India, China and Brazil will also be under the scanner, echoing Trump's previous threats to BRICS nations.

The 'Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025' will focus on taking action against certain persons and countries that have been determined by the US President as acting on Russia's direction and hindering the peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.

The Bill lays out four conditions on which a person or a country can be sanctioned under this law. These are:

(1) refusing to negotiate a peace agreement with Ukraine

(2) violating a negotiated peace agreement

(3) initiating another invasion of Ukraine

(4) overthrowing, dismantling, or seeking to subvert the Ukrainian government.

If charged under this, the bill calls on the President to impose a range of sanctions such as visa bans and tariffs as high as 500%.

Additionally, the bill also calls on the Treasury Department to impose property-blocking sanctions and the Commerce Department to ban the export, reexport, or in-country transfer to or in Russia of any US-produced energy or energy product.