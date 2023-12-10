Live
5.3-magnitude quake rocks Indonesia
Highlights
A 5.3 magnitude quake jolted West Papua, Indonesia on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said
The quake that struck at 0449 GMT, was epicentred at 4.37 degrees south latitude and 140.58 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
Its depth of 46.8 km.
