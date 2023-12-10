  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

5.3-magnitude quake rocks Indonesia

5.3-magnitude quake rocks Indonesia
x
Highlights

A 5.3 magnitude quake jolted West Papua, Indonesia on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said

A 5.3 magnitude quake jolted West Papua, Indonesia on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake that struck at 0449 GMT, was epicentred at 4.37 degrees south latitude and 140.58 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth of 46.8 km.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X