5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt in India
Highlights
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck Afghanistan, with tremors also felt in parts of India, including the national capital, Delhi.
An earthquake has struck Afghanistan. It measured 5.9 on the Richter scale. Its tremors have also hit India.
Tremors were felt in the national capital, Delhi, and other parts of the country. Full details regarding the loss of life and property are yet to be known.
The National Center for Seismology said that the epicenter of the earthquake was 55 km away. It occurred in the Hindu Kush region.
Many users posted about the earthquake on social media.
