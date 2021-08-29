6 die in fresh blast at Kabul airport

Kabul: Another explosion took place near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul three days after ISIS-Khorasan executed a series of deadly blasts.

The rocket hit a residential house in the Gulai area of Khajeh Baghra near the airport in Kabul's 11th security district on Sunday afternoon, according to Kabul police chief Rashid.

Six people, including a child, were killed and some others were injured, according to reports.

In a video, smoke can be seen rising from the building at the site around a kilometre away from Kabul airport. No group has claimed the attack so far. The United States carried out a military strike in Kabul on Sunday, two US officials were quoted in a report by Reuters. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the drone strike targeted suspected ISIS-K militants.

According to US officials, the drone struck a vehicle with "multiple suicide bombers" on its way to Kabul airport. The threat has been eliminated, according to US Central Command spokesman Bill Urban.

"Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material," an official said. The official was not aware of any resultant civilian casualties.

The Taliban has also claimed that a US air strike targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to attack Kabul airport on Sunday.

Only few details about the US military strike are available at present. Although the US military strike and the rocket attack near the airport appear to be separate incidents, information on both remains scarce.

The strike on Sunday is the second one by America since the twin blasts near Kabul airport on Thursday. On Saturday, a strike in Nangarhar province killed an Islamic State member believed to be involved in planning attacks against the United States in Kabul. The strike killed one person, spokesman Navy Capt William Urban had said.

The rocket attack near Kabul airport comes only hours after US President Joe Biden warned about a credible security threat at the Kabul airport, saying another terrorist attack was "highly likely" in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Meanwhile, Taliban has said that Washington will have no right to attack the country after August 31, following US drone strike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. The Taliban-led government will stop any such attack in Afghanistan after August 31, said Suhail Shaheen, a spokesperson of the Taliban government.