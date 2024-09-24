  • Menu
6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Gorontalo province, no tsunami alert issued

Jakarta: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Gorontalo province earlier on Tuesday without triggering large waves, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The tremors occurred at 02:51 A.M. Jakarta time on Tuesday with its epicentre 77 km southwest of Gorontalo city at a depth of 132 km beneath the seabed, the agency reported.

The agency first released the magnitude at 6.4 before downgrading it and did not issue a tsunami warning as the tremors would not cause large waves.

Sembiring Hendri, head of the emergency unit of the provincial disaster management agency, told Xinhua news agency that the tremors were significantly felt, prompting residents to rush outside their homes. However, no damages or casualties were reported. The assessments are still underway, he added.

Indonesia, an archipelago frequently impacted by seismic activity, sits within a zone known for its vulnerability to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, called the "Pacific Ring of Fire."

