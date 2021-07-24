Top
6.7-magnitude quake jolts Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale struck the Philippines
An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale struck the Philippines

Highlights

An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale struck the Philippines' Batangas province on Saturday.

Manila: An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale struck the Philippines' Batangas province on Saturday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 4.49 a.m., 16 km southwest of Calatagan town, reports Xinhua news agency.

It occurred at a depth of 116 km, the institute said.

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, can trigger aftershocks but not cause damage.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

