6TH HIGH-LEVEL MEETING BETWEEN INDIAN COAST GUARD (ICG) AND THE VIETNAM COAST GUARD (VCG)

New Delhi, 20 Aug 25: The 6th High-Level Meeting (HLM) between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) was held today at Hanoi, Vietnam, under the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Coast Guard Cooperation signed between the two agencies in 2015.

The meeting was co-chaired by Additional Director General Anand Prakash Badola, PTM, TM, Indian Coast Guard, and Major General Vu Trung Kien, Vice Commandant, Vietnam Coast Guard.

The deliberations focused on strengthening cooperation in Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE), Marine Pollution Response (MPR), and Capacity Building. Both sides reviewed recent ship visits and professional exchanges, and agreed to continue joint activities to enhance interoperability.

Special emphasis was placed on collaboration in combating transnational maritime crimes including smuggling, trafficking, and illegal fishing. The two Coast Guards also highlighted the importance of coordinated SAR operations and joint pollution response initiatives to ensure maritime safety and environmental protection in the region.

The delegations reaffirmed their commitment to regular institutional interactions, exchange of best practices, training programmes, and ship visits, recognising that such initiatives strengthen mutual trust and operational synergy.

The meeting further consolidated the professional relationship between the ICG and VCG, and reaffirmed their shared resolve to work together in the spirit of friendship and cooperation for regional maritime security, safety, and environmental sustainability.