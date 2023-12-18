Live
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
Just In
80% New Zealanders believe in, concerned about climate change: Survey
Some 80 per cent New Zealanders believe in the reality of climate change and its human cause, and are concerned about it, according to a new survey published on Monday.
Wellington : Some 80 per cent New Zealanders believe in the reality of climate change and its human cause, and are concerned about it, according to a new survey published on Monday.
Scientific evidence unequivocally shows that human activities cause climate change, but some people still deny it, Xinhua news agency quoted a research article published in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand as saying.
Even though climate change denial doesn't represent the beliefs of most Kiwis, the demographic and socio-psychological characteristics of climate change deniers are often overrepresented in powerful positions in society, which means their denial can be extremely consequential in delaying action, according to the research authors from the University of Waikato and the University of Auckland.
Of the people surveyed, those with the lowest levels of climate change beliefs and concern were more likely to be male, New Zealand European, parents, religious, and to endorse conservative and system-justifying ideologies, the article said.
On the other hand, those who have the highest levels of climate change beliefs and concerns tend to hold these beliefs and concerns stably over time, it said.