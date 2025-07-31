8.8 quake hits Russia, Japan, Hawaii coasts

Tokyo: One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded struck Russia's Far East early Wednesday, sending tsunami waves into Japan, Hawaii and the US West Coast.

No substantial damage has been reported so far, but authorities warned people away from shorelines and said the risk could last more than a day. Ports on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia near the 8.8 magnitude quake's epicentre flooded as residents fled inland, and frothy, white waves washed up to the shore in northern Japan.

Cars jammed streets and highways in Hawaii's capital, with standstill traffic even in areas away from the shoreline. People went to evacuation centres in affected areas of Japan, with memories fresh of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that caused reactor meltdowns at a nuclear power plant. No abnormalities in operations at Japan's nuclear plants were reported Wednesday.