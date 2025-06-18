Air pollution reduces life expectancy in Nepal by 3.4 years: Report

Kathmandu: Air pollution has emerged as the leading health hazard for death and disability in Nepal, with the Kathmandu Valley and the Terai region emerging as air pollution hotspots of the country, according to a new World Bank Report.

The report stated that air pollution reduced life expectancy by 3.4 years for the average Nepali and caused approximately 26,000 premature deaths annually.

The report titled 'Towards Clean Air in Nepal: Benefits, Pollution Sources, and Solutions,' released on Tuesday, served as a foundational assessment of air pollution in the country and the airshed of the Indo-Gangetic Plain and Himalayan Foothills.

"It (air pollution) affects labour productivity due to increased health-related absences and impaired cognition. The negative impact on the tourism industry and the aviation sector is also significant. The economic cost of poor air quality is estimated to exceed six per cent of Nepal's GDP each year," the report further added, highlighting the severe economic consequences.

According to the report, the Kathmandu Valley and the Terai being the air pollution hotspots, have not witnessed any significant improvement over the past decade.

"Clean air and economic growth are not in conflict. In fact, the cost of inaction on pollution is far greater than the cost of taking bold steps today. From setting stricter industrial emission standards to promoting electric transport, the government is committed to cleaning Nepal's air," said Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, Nepal's Minister for Forests and Environment.

The report suggested that the multi-sectoral and multi-regional nature of air pollution requires action on many fronts, including vehicle emissions, industrial emissions, household cooking, forest fires and transboundary pollution.

"The World Bank is committed to helping Nepal strengthen its air quality improvement programs by leveraging financial and technical assistance and capacity-building support," said David Sislen, World Bank Country Division Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

"As a steadfast champion of clean air for better health and prosperity, the World Bank continues to tap into its extensive knowledge and experience from around the world to ensure that our efforts to support cleaner air in Nepal are impactful and sustainable," he further stated.

According to the report, air pollution heavily contributes to various diseases: 75 per cent of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease cases, 46 per cent of strokes, 44 per cent of ischemic heart disease, 41 per cent of lower respiratory infections, 38 per cent of lung cancer, 30 per cent of neonatal issues like low birth weight and preterm birth, and 20 per cent of diabetes.



