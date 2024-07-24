Aircraft Crash At Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport

A Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed during takeoff at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday, as reported by The Kathmandu Post. The Pokhara-bound plane, carrying 19 people, including the aircrew, encountered the accident around 11 am, according to TIA spokesperson Premnath Thakur.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke rising from the airport following the crash. State television in Nepal confirmed that the plane had veered off the runway while attempting to take off. Rescue operations by police and firefighters are currently underway at the site of the accident.

News portal Khabarhub mentioned that the aircraft caught fire, producing a significant plume of smoke. The pilot has been taken to a hospital, according to a security official at the airport. The fire from the aircraft has been extinguished, but details about the condition of the passengers remain unknown.

Saurya Airlines, which exclusively operates Bombardier CRJ 200 jets, was en route to Pokhara, a key tourism destination in Nepal. The country's aviation sector has expanded in recent years, transporting goods and passengers to remote areas, but it has been plagued by safety issues due to inadequate training and maintenance. Consequently, the European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns.

Nepal has experienced about one flight disaster per year on average. Notable recent incidents include the January 2023 crash of a Yeti Airlines flight near Pokhara, which resulted in 72 fatalities, and the May 2022 crash of a Tara Air plane in Mustang district, killing all 22 people aboard. In 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines flight crash-landed near Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, resulting in 51 deaths and 20 serious injuries.