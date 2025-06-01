All-party delegation pays tribute to Malaysian victim of 26/11 Mumbai attack, reinforces anti-terror stand in Kuala Lumpur

An all-party Indian delegation on the Operation Sindoor diplomatic outreach, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, paid heartfelt homage to the Malaysian national who lost her life in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The Indian High Commission in Malaysia took to X to highlight the solemn moment and the delegation’s engagement with Malaysian civil society and media.

"All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon’ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, interacted with representatives from leading Malaysian media houses and social media influencers. Briefed them about the purpose of their visit, meetings with Malaysian interlocutors and the new normal in India’s zero tolerance against terrorism. The delegation also paid homage to the Malaysian national who lost her life in the Mumbai terror attack in 2008 (26/11 attacks) and brought out the threat posed by terrorism to whole of mankind," the Indian mission posted.

Earlier, the delegation engaged with members of the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, reiterating India’s unwavering and principled stand against terrorism. They highlighted the long-standing challenges India has faced due to cross-border terrorism, referencing specific incidents such as the brutal attacks in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir.

The briefing also included a detailed account of Operation Sindoor, emphasising India's evolving and resolute policy framework in combating terrorism globally. Diaspora members, including prominent voices from the Malaysian Indian Muslim community, expressed strong solidarity with India’s anti-terror efforts and unequivocally condemned acts of terrorism.

The Malaysian leg of the visit marks the delegation's final stop in a multi-nation tour that included Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia. Apart from JD-U MP Jha, the high-level delegation includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi, and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI-M Rajya Sabha member John Brittas, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and former Indian Ambassador to France, Mohan Kumar.

Their mission reflects a unified Indian voice against terrorism and aims to foster greater international cooperation in addressing the global menace.