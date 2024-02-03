Another Indian student found dead in US

Cincinnati: Another Indian student was found dead in the US state of Ohio’s Cincinnati on Thursday. The student has been identified as Shreyas Reddy Benigeri.

The cause of Benigeri’s death remains unknown but the third such death within a week has concerned students studying in the US as well as their parents as the incidents reflect a worrying trend. The Consulate General of India in New York said the probe into Benigeri’s death is underway and at this stage, any foul play is not suspected. “The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them,” it added. Earlier in January, Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old Indian student, was bludgeoned to death by a homeless man, who was arrested from the scene.

The homeless drug addict smashed Saini’s face and head with a hammer after Saini refused to give him any more shelter and food after providing him amenities for several days. The incident happened at a convenience store in the US state of Georgia’s Lithonia where Saini used to work part-time. He had recently completed his MBA in the US.



Neel Acharya, another Indian student, who was pursuing computer science at Purdue University, was found dead on the university campus one day after he was missing. What led to his death remains unclear and police officials in West Lafayette in the US state of Indiana have a launched a probe to investigate what led to the deaths.