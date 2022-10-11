Argentine President reshuffles cabinet

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has reshuffled his cabinet, appointing three new women ministers, his office said in a statement.

Fernandez "has called on three women of different ages, geographic origins and extensive experience in their fields to be part of his cabinet in order to deepen the breadth of views and management efficiency", Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The president appointed Buenos Aires congresswoman Victoria Tolosa Paz to head the Ministry of Social Development, replacing Juan Zabaleta, who held the position since August 2021.

Raquel Olmos, an economist and current vice president of the Bank of Foreign Trade and Investment, will take over at the Labour Ministry, succeeding Claudio Moroni, who held the position since December 2019.

Fernandez appointed Ayelen Mazzina, current secretary of Women, Diversity and Equality for the province of San Luis, to lead the Ministry of Women, Genders and Diversity, replacing Elizabeth Gomez Alcorta, who held the post since December 2019.