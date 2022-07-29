Australia reports highest single-day Covid deaths

Australia on Friday reported the highest single-day Covid-19 deaths in recent months as the country continues to battle against the Omicron wave.

There were 157 new Covid-19 deaths reported, including 107 in Victoria and 22 in New South Wales, reports Xinhua news agency.

The new figure takes Australia's overall Covid death toll to 11,669, of which almost 10,000 have occurred in 2022.

Figures published by the Guardian Australia on Friday revealed the country has one of the highest coronavirus death rates among Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations.

The seven-day average of deaths per million residents was 2.77 in the week to Wednesday, trailing only New Zealand and Norway.

Australia on Friday reported more than 40,000 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall to 9,326,212.

According to Department of Health data, there were 5,245 cases being treated in hospitals.