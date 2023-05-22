Australian Man Dies On His Return From The Summit Of Mount Everest

A 40-year-old Australian man who scaled Mount Everest's 8,849-meter summit perished on his way down. Perth native Jason Bernard Kennison passed away on Friday at the peak after going unconscious.



Sources claim that a guide claimed they spotted the man acting strangely as he descended. He was carried down to the balcony area, which is 8,400m above sea level, by the two Sherpa guides who were with him.



According to Asian Trekking chief Dawa Steven Sherpa, they opted to descend to Camp 4 in the hopes of returning with oxygen cylinders to rescue him because the oxygen cylinders they had with them were running out.

Strong winds prevented them from getting to the camp, and as a result Mr. Kennison passed away and fell. He passed away in the region of the mountain above 8000 metres, also referred to as the "death zone" by Everest climbers. On the peak, his remains are still present.

He is an inspiration as he fulfilled his aim irrespective of the fact that he climbed after being warned he might never walk again is noteworthy. On his way to work in 2006, a road train sideswiped the automobile he was riding in, yet he managed to survive the horrific collision. To collect money for Spinal Cord Injuries Australia, he was leveraging his ascent.

His relatives reported that he succeeded in reaching the peak. He appeared to be on top of the world but regrettably never returned home. He was the most brave and adventurous person, and he will be missed forever, their family wrote in a message on Facebook.