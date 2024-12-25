Azerbaijani Airliner Crashes Near Aktau, Kazakhstan: 32 Survive, Over 30 Feared Dead

An Azerbaijani airliner carrying 67 people crashed on Wednesday near Aktau, Kazakhstan, leaving 32 survivors, according to officials. Initial reports indicate that over 30 individuals may have perished in the incident.

The aircraft was traveling from Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, to Grozny in Russia's North Caucasus region. Kazakhstan's Emergency Ministry stated that the passengers included five crew members. Emergency responders confirmed that 29 survivors, including two children, were hospitalized, while the death toll remains under investigation.

The Embraer 190 aircraft attempted an emergency landing approximately three kilometers from Aktau. Azerbaijan Airlines reported that the incident followed an emergency situation onboard, which is believed to have been caused by a bird strike. Preliminary assessments indicated that both pilots lost their lives. Flight data from FlightRadar24 revealed erratic altitude changes shortly before impact, suggesting a critical in-flight issue. Reports also pointed to "strong GPS jamming," which may have interfered with navigation systems, although investigations are ongoing.

Eyewitness footage showed the plane descending sharply before crashing and erupting into flames. Video clips circulating on social media depicted survivors helping fellow passengers from the wreckage, with parts of the fuselage visible amidst the debris. The tail section was found separated from the main body of the plane.

Kazakhstani authorities reported that the passengers included 42 Azerbaijani nationals, 16 Russians, six Kazakhstani citizens, and three Kyrgyzstani nationals. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry noted that some survivors are in critical condition. Azerbaijan Airlines announced that updates would be provided as more information emerges. The airline has replaced its social media banners with black images as a mark of mourning.

Azerbaijan dispatched a high-level delegation, including the emergency situations minister, the deputy general prosecutor, and the vice president of Azerbaijan Airlines, to oversee the investigation in Aktau. Embraer, the manufacturer of the aircraft, has expressed its willingness to cooperate with investigators. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev returned from Russia upon learning of the crash. He declared December 26 a national day of mourning and conveyed condolences to the victims' families. Russian President Vladimir Putin also extended sympathies and offered assistance.

The crash occurred amid heightened scrutiny of flight safety in the region, with allegations of GPS jamming potentially contributing to the disaster. Both Azerbaijani and Kazakhstani authorities are working closely with Russian aviation experts to determine the exact cause.