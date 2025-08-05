The debate surrounding American Eagle Outfitters' "Great Jeans" campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney does not appear to be slowing down.

Over the course of more than 10 days, advertisements with "The White Lotus" actress are generating news coverage and social media rebukes. U.S. President Donald Trump has fueled the eugenics controversy during the weekend and David Lipman, a veteran advertising creative director on Monday, suggested to suggest that this American Eagle campaign recreated the look he created in 2009 when he collaborated by collaborating with Georgia May Jagger for Hudson Jeans.

When a reporter revealed the voter registration status of Sydney Sweeney, Trump commented on Truth Social and called her the most talked about and viral ad campaign on the market. Trump acknowledged the great jeans genes ad and said it was flying off the shelves and encouraged Sydney to keep up her efforts.

A media inquiry for the U.S. Office of Government Ethics seeking to know if Trump endorsement was in line the rules regarding "Endorsing Organizations, Products or Persons" was not acknowledged on Monday.

American Eagle's stock surge 23.5 percent to close at $13.28. This is a significant increase compared to Friday which saw it drop by just a fraction of 1.

At 27years old, Sweeney's Instagram following has risen to 25 million by Friday night, to 25.2 million. Additionally the popularity of her American Eagle campaign video has grown to 1.3 million views and attracted between 36,600 to 57,600 responses an increase of 57,600 from 5,483 posts earlier during the same time.

Based on Susan Scafidi, founder and director of the Fashion Law Institute at Fordham University If Sydney B. Sweeney registered as an Republican within Florida was the exact person that is being discussed as a possible candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, then party operatives could be forming narratives that have white supremacist themes.