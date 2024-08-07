Live
- Farmers seek release of water to irrigate 1,100 acres
- Two TDP leaders vie for MLC candidature
- Hyderabad: Rainwater pits must be built in every house
- Delays dog city MMTS services, suburban commuters hit hard
- Naidu interacts with YouTube, Google honchos on tech support
- Hyderabad: City cops auction 1,161 vehicles, earn Rs 91.43L
- Hyderabad boy rescued by Tirupati police
- Transport Minister worships Lord Balaji
- Know Your MLA: A Congressman at heart
- Know Your MLA: Overcoming all obstacles
Just In
Bangla Prez dissolves Parl; frees ex-PM Zia
- Parl dissolved after students threaten new protests
- Student leaders want Nobel laureate Yunus as chief adviser Country opens, starts slowly returning to normalcy
Dhaka: Bangladesh President dissolved Parliament on Tuesday, clearing the way for an interim government and new elections a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled following a violent crackdown on a student-led uprising.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin's office also announced that the leader of the Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Begum Khaleda Zia, a former prime minister who had feuded with Hasina for decades, had been freed from house arrest.
Student protesters had threatened more demonstrations if Parliament was not dissolved. The movement that toppled Hasina rose out of demonstrations against public sector job quotas for families of veterans of Bangladesh's 1971 independence war, seen by critics as a means to reserve jobs for allies of the ruling party. About 400 people were killed and thousands injured in violence that ripped through the country since July.
‘No provision for asylum in UK for Hasina’
New Delhi:British immigration rules do not allow individuals to travel to that country to seek asylum or temporary refuge, the UK Home Office said on Tuesday, amid persistent speculation ousted Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina, now in Delhi, will fly to London to claim sanctuary.