Bangladesh: 25 Awami League leaders, activists arrested for taking out flash processions

Dhaka: In yet another incident of suppression of political dissent in Bangladesh under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, the police have arrested at least 25 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated bodies, including from its student wing Chhatra League, after a series of flash processions in the Khulna city.

The police in separate drives on Sunday night arrested 25 leaders and activists of Awami League, banned Chhatra League, and a Jubo League, the youth wing of the party in connection with the flash processions, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported, quoting Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media & CP) of Khulna Metropolitan Police Ahsan Habib.

The former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League staged a flash procession on Sunday morning in Khulna city, following the interim government's orders to prevent such processions.

The rally organised under the banner of Bangladesh Awami League, Khulna District Unit, was the first such demonstration in the area since the fall of the Awami League government.

Videos from the scene showed protestors holding a banner featuring portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina, the country's leading daily, Prothom Alo, reported.

The slogans such as, "Sheikh Hasina, we are not afraid, we have not left the streets," "Sheikh Hasina's government, needed again and again," and "Sheikh Hasina will return like a hero" were raised, said the report.

This protest came a day after Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury warned law enforcers to face action if they fail to prevent Awami League processions.

"Police officers have been instructed that if they fail to control this properly, disciplinary action will be taken against them," the leading Bangladeshi newspaper, The Business Standard, quoted the Home Advisor as saying.

The Khulna Metropolitan Police's (KMP) Horintana police station Officer-in-Charge Khairul Bashar alleged that the Awami League men jumped out of a vehicle, carried out a flash procession, and fled the scene.

"Since it happened early in the morning, the streets were relatively empty. Police are actively working to identify and detain those involved," he added.

Also, several local media reports suggested that a torch procession was organised by local Awami League leaders and activists in Shariatpur's Jayanagar area of Bangladesh on Saturday night.

The social media page of the Awami League, confirming the procession, shared a 45-second video on Sunday night, which showed that over a hundred individuals took out the march with torches in hand.

Many wore face masks and raised slogans praising Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Various programmes are being held across the country. In particular, demonstrations are being organised to bring back Sheikh Hasina to the country," said a local AL leader, reports Prothom Alo.

"As part of that, leaders, activists and supporters from different levels in Shariatpur held this torch procession. From now on, the party will carry out different programmes regularly," he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has requested Interpol to issue a red notice against former Prime Minister Hasina and 11 others in connection with a case alleging conspiracy to overthrow the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Leading Bangladeshi daily, The Dhaka Tribune, quoted Assistant Inspector General (Media) Enamul Haque Sagor as confirming the development.

"These applications are filed in connection with allegations that emerge during investigations or through ongoing case proceedings," he stated.

Hasina, who is currently facing over 100 cases ranging from mass murder to corruption, fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year following a massive student-led movement that resulted in the collapse of her 16-year rule under the Awami League. Hasina is reported to have been residing in India since then.

While addressing the Awami League supporters online from India in February, the ousted Prime Minister of Bangladesh accused the Yunus-led interim government of turning the nation into an alleged hub of "terrorism" and "lawlessness."