Live
- Family member suffering from fatty liver disease? You may be at similar risk
- Jharkhand: CISF Fire Wing rescues 21 persons from building collapse site
- Asia Cup: The whole world will watch this match, says Naseem Shah on India-Pakistan clash
- Delhi Declaration healthy solution for equitable balance of interest says Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov
- Kerala will become fully sports literate state in 10 years: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
- Six killed, over 50 injured in road accident in Pakistan
- Telangana pays tributes to revolutionary fighter Chakali Ailamma
- Bangladesh's inflation surges to 9.92% in August amid soaring food costs
- Congress leaders demand probe after CBI report on conspiracy against Oomen Chandy in solar case
- Google adds AI-powered 'Proofread' feature in Gboard
Just In
Bangladesh's inflation surges to 9.92% in August amid soaring food costs
Bangladesh's inflation leaped to 9.92 per cent in August, from 9.69 per cent the previous month, driven by higher food prices, the country's statistics agency reported Sunday.
Dhaka : Bangladesh's inflation leaped to 9.92 per cent in August, from 9.69 per cent the previous month, driven by higher food prices, the country's statistics agency reported Sunday.
The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data showed that food inflation increased to 12.54 per cent in August from 9.76 per cent in the previous month, Xinhua news agency reported.
Non-food items inflation eased to 7.95 per cent in August from 9.47 per cent in July, the data showed. Inflation in Bangladesh jumped to 9.94 per cent in May, the highest in the past decade, also mainly driven by higher food prices.
Bangladeshi Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said earlier in his budget speech that there has been a recent spike in prices, mainly due to external factors. According to the budget proposal, Bangladesh targets an average inflation rate of 6.5 percent in the current fiscal year from July 2023 to June 2024.