Best Bitcoin and Crypto Casinos in Australia 2025

A growing number of Australian players are choosing the best Bitcoin casinos for online gambling. This trend is driven by several factors, including faster transactions, anonymous sign-ups, and generous welcome bonuses.

Read on to discover 10 regulated casinos and sportsbooks that accept cryptocurrencies in 2025. I rank the best platforms based on payout speeds, safety, welcome bonuses, and available games.

Best Bitcoin Casinos for Australian

1. Bitstarz Top-rated Bitcoin casino for Aussie players with premium gameplay 2. Vave Casino The first fully licensed crypto casino with trusted features 3. WildCasino Social-friendly crypto casino with media integration 4. 7Bit Best BTC slots and exclusive original games 5. Hell Spin Aussie-focused casino with top AUD bonuses and promos 6. Skycrown Ideal for Aussie players seeking generous sign-up free spins 7. Crownplay Best welcome bonus for new Australian crypto players 8. Neospin High cashback rates and thrilling slot races for Aussies 9. 21Bit Top AUD jackpots and massive prize opportunities 10. 22Bet Crypto casino with a built-in sportsbook for all-in-one betting

1. Bitstarz – The Best Australian Crypto Casino in May 2025

BitStarz is one of the most reputable and award-winning crypto casinos on the market. It’s known for fast payouts, excellent customer support, and a sleek, mobile-friendly design. With over 4,000 games from top providers, including slots, table games, and live dealers, it delivers a premium all-around experience.

The welcome bonus includes up to A$10,000 and 180 free spins spread across four deposits, with reasonable wagering. BitStarz also hosts weekly slot races and VIP challenges with big cash prizes.

It’s ideal for players who want quality, speed, and reliability—though it doesn’t have a sportsbook, which may be a drawback for some.

Pros | Cons

✅ 4,000+ games with top-tier providers

✅ Award-winning platform with great UX

✅ Instant crypto withdrawals

✅ 24/7 live chat support

❌ No sports betting

❌ Lower bonus cap than some newer competitors

2. Vave Casino – Anonymous Crypto Casino with Instant Payouts and 10% Cashback

Vave Casino stands out for its sleek platform and strong sports betting integration. It's ideal if you want to combine crypto gambling with live sports wagering. You’ll find thousands of slots, live dealer tables, and top-tier sportsbook options covering football, tennis, MMA, and esports.

Vave supports major cryptocurrencies and prides itself on near-instant payouts and anonymous registration. The site offers a 100% bonus up to A$15,000 and 100 free spins for new users, with weekly cashback for loyal players.

The game library is extensive, with over 5,000 slots and a strong live casino section. Its only drawback? No fiat options and a relatively higher minimum deposit.

Pros | Cons

✅ Top-tier sportsbook and crypto support

✅ 5,000+ slots and live casino games

✅ Anonymous registration

✅ Weekly cashback rewards

❌ No fiat payments available

❌ Minimum $20 deposit

3. WildCasino – Best for Provably Fair Instant Win Games

WildCasino is a crypto-friendly platform tailored to U.S. players, offering a broad game selection including slots, table games, and a vibrant live dealer section. The casino also runs regular tournaments and high-value promotions.

The welcome bonus is strong at 250% up to A$13,500, although the 45x wagering requirement is above average. Crypto withdrawals are generally smooth but can take up to 48 hours.

With 500+ games from Betsoft and other top providers, WildCasino is great for traditional players looking to dabble in crypto gaming. Just don’t expect flashy design or advanced features like smart contracts.

Pros | Cons

✅ Accepts U.S. players

✅ 250% welcome bonus

✅ Crypto-friendly banking

✅ Great table game variety

❌ Slower withdrawals than some crypto-first platforms

❌ Dated site design

4. 7Bit – Fastest Bitcoin Payments in Australia

7Bit is a retro-styled casino with a modern crypto backbone. Known for its massive slot library—over 7,000 games—it's ideal for players who prefer reels to roulette. There's also a respectable live casino and VIP rewards system.

The 100% welcome bonus is straightforward and fair, and there are weekly reloads and cashback options for regular players. 7Bit has low deposit limits and fast crypto payouts, making it perfect for casual or high-volume players alike.

If you’re into advanced features or sports betting, though, you might find it lacking.

Pros | Cons

✅ 7,000+ slots

✅ Instant crypto payouts

✅ Classic arcade aesthetic

✅ Strong VIP rewards

❌ No sportsbook

❌ Not ideal for table game players

5. Hell Spin – Enjoy Wager-Free Weekly Cashback

Hell Spin brings fiery visuals and an equally sizzling bonus program. From a generous welcome offer to weekly reloads and tournaments, it’s designed for high-energy, frequent players. The casino houses 4,000+ games, including slots, live dealers, and jackpot titles.

The platform is user-friendly and mobile-optimized. Crypto payouts are processed within hours, and the site accepts a broad range of tokens.

Hell Spin is ideal for players who want regular promotions and tournament action, but it lacks a sportsbook and doesn’t support anonymous play.

Pros | Cons

✅ 4,000+ games

✅ Fast payouts and crypto-friendly

✅ Weekly bonuses and tournaments

✅ Great mobile experience

❌ No sports betting

❌ No VPN/anonymity features

6. Skycrown – Best Live Casino with Game Show Games

Skycrown is a luxury-themed casino offering a polished, feature-rich platform with an excellent VIP and loyalty system. It delivers over 6,000 games and daily rewards such as cashback, reloads, and drops & wins.

Its multi-stage welcome package totals up to A$17,000 and 200 spins, giving players plenty of value over time. Crypto payouts are fast, and customer support is available 24/7 via live chat.

It’s a top choice if you enjoy long-term play and consistent bonuses—but it doesn’t include a sportsbook.

Pros | Cons

✅ 6,000+ games

✅ Large multi-part welcome bonus

✅ Daily promotions and VIP perks

✅ Fast, reliable crypto transactions

❌ No sports betting features

❌ High minimum withdrawal limits on some cryptos

7. Crownplay – 4,000+ Games with Great Bonuses

Crownplay combines a sleek design with a solid mix of live casino tables and sports betting options. It supports both fiat and crypto, making it flexible for different kinds of players. The welcome offer is modest but fair, with reasonable wagering and regular reloads.

The site is licensed and regulated, with customer support that’s responsive and knowledgeable. However, the casino selection is smaller than some crypto-first platforms, and withdrawals can take up to 24 hours.

Pros | Cons

✅ Sports and casino in one platform

✅ Live dealers from top providers

✅ Clean, mobile-ready design

✅ Fair wagering requirements

❌ Smaller game selection

❌ Slower withdrawal processing

8. Neospin – Big Bonuses and Cashback Offers

Neospin is a premium-looking crypto casino aimed at serious players. It offers high deposit limits, fast payouts, and a wide range of payment options. Over 4,000 games are available, including slots, jackpots, and a rich live casino section.

The welcome bonus is generous, though the 50x wagering requirement is on the high side. VIP players benefit from exclusive bonuses and personal account managers.

It’s perfect for seasoned players who want high limits and fast service, but less appealing for casual gamers due to the higher minimum deposit.

Pros | Cons

✅ Tailored for high rollers

✅ Large game variety

✅ VIP perks and fast service

✅ Multi-crypto support

❌ High wagering requirement

❌ High minimum deposit

9. 21Bit – Meme Coin-Friendly Casino & Sportsbook

21Bit focuses on delivering a fast and flexible crypto casino experience. With over 3,000 games, instant payouts, and daily missions, it’s a solid choice for players who want a simple, efficient platform.

The bonus is easy to claim with fair wagering. 21Bit supports most major cryptocurrencies and prides itself on speedy transactions and low deposit limits.

However, it lacks some extras like sports betting or big tournaments that other casinos offer.

Pros | Cons

✅ Instant payouts

✅ Fair 35x wagering

✅ Simple and intuitive layout

✅ Broad crypto support

❌ Smaller game selection

❌ No sportsbook or major promotions

10. 22Bet – Huge Welcome Package for New Players

22Bet is a dual-platform powerhouse offering full-fledged sports betting and casino gaming. With over 1,000 events covered daily and a decent library of casino games, it appeals to players who want both worlds.

The bonus is relatively small, and the 50x wagering is steep, but the sheer depth of betting options—from cricket to esports—is unmatched. Payment methods span dozens of cryptocurrencies.

It’s not the most modern design, but it’s functional and packed with features.

Pros | Cons

✅ Massive sportsbook coverage

✅ Crypto-friendly with tons of coins

✅ Quick withdrawals

✅ Full casino and live dealer support

❌ Small welcome bonus

❌ Clunky interface

What is a Bitcoin & Crypto Casino?

A crypto casino is an online gambling platform that operates similarly to a traditional online casino but accepts cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, as a form of payment. However, in terms of games, user experience, mobile optimisation and promotions, you’ll largely have the same experience at both types of casinos.

Here are some key differences to consider:

Regulation

Bitcoin casinos are usually based offshore, meaning they function under a less strict regulatory framework. Therefore, these platforms are often more accessible to Australian players compared to other international gambling sites.

Anonymity

Crypto casinos are less likely to impose know-your-customer (KYC) checks, too. This means you can register with just an email/phone number and won’t need to send in personal documents to verify your account.

Payments

By using crypto, you’ll benefit from faster transaction times and lower fees compared to traditional payment methods. There’s also enhanced security, owing to the decentralized nature of blockchain technology.

Games

You’re more likely to find ‘provably fair’ crypto games at Bitcoin casinos. Results can be verified by anyone via the blockchain, ensuring you a fair and verifiable game outcome. Regular casino games rely on random number generators (RNGs) instead.

Bonuses

The types of bonuses found at both casinos are the same, be it a deposit match or a set of free spins. However, being relatively new on the scene, crypto casinos typically offer much larger welcome bonuses to attract new players.

How I Ranked These Bitcoin Casinos

After countless hours of market research, I picked the best Bitcoin casinos, creating a methodology that initially focused on the fundamentals: reputation, licensing, security, and withdrawal times.

After that, I delved into the available games, minimum deposits, betting limits, bonuses, and customer service. This helped me rank the top crypto casinos in Australia based on a broad range of key metrics.

Safety and Reputation

The main priority was to source Bitcoin casinos with a safe gambling environment. This means finding established brands with a solid reputation that offer fair gambling games from licensed software providers. I leveraged automated tools to analyze player reviews across multiple external sites.

Moreover, I ensured that only licensed casino sites were included in my final shortlist. This shows the casino undergoes regular security audits and has enough funds to pay out winnings.

Crypto casino licenses are largely supplied by specialist in remote gambling and cryptocurrency regulation.

Withdrawal Times

There are many horror stories online about casino sites refusing to pay out or delaying withdrawals for several weeks or months. With this in mind, my methodology evaluated the average withdrawal times for dozens of Bitcoin casinos.

I found that reputable casinos, such as CoinCasino and BetPanda, often provide instant payouts, especially when using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. This feature enhances convenience and speed for players looking for quick access to their winnings.

What’s more, the withdrawal process is simple at these casinos. You only need to provide your crypto wallet address and your winnings will be transferred straight away. The transaction usually takes a few seconds to a few minutes, depending on the type of coin used.

Comprehensive Gaming Suite

Unlike land-based casinos, crypto gambling sites generally offer thousands of games. There are no limits in this regard, as gambling sites aren’t restricted by floor space. In addition, partnerships are often made with dozens of software providers, so Bitcoin casinos can license a huge selection of gambling products.

For example, Wild.io offers an incredible 7,000+ casino games, including popular online pokies like Book of Dead, Sweet Bonanza, and Gates of Olympus.

If you’re a fan of crypto games, BC.Game is the casino to check out. It hosts the likes of Aviator (Spribe) and Big Bass Crash (Pragmatic Play) that put you in control of when to cash out of a rising multiplier.

Australian players are also big sports punters, especially when it comes to horse racing, footy, soccer, and rugby. In fact, one study predicts the sector will undergo a 4.2% compound growth rate by 2032 (reaching a value of $7.3 billion USD). Because of this, brands offering sportsbooks were also prioritised on our list.

Deposit Bonuses and Free Spins

New players should always consider accepting a welcome bonus and how to make the most of it. Qualification typically requires a minimum deposit after signing up.

For example:

● Deposit €20 or more at Lucky Block for a 200% boost up to €25,000.

● Suppose your first deposit is €500 BTC – the casino will add an extra €1,000 to your account (€1,500 in total).

● This is in addition to 50 free spins, released instantly on one of their most popular slots.

I ensure the terms and conditions are transparent and give you a fair crack at winning real money. For example, the wagering requirements, eligible games, game weighting and maximum bet must be clearly presented so you don’t feel misled after claiming the bonus.

I summarize the best crypto casino bonuses further down in this guide.

Deposit, Withdrawal, and Betting Limits

Payment and betting limits were also explored when choosing a Bitcoin casino.

● Deposits: I found the average minimum deposit requirement for Australian players hovers around $20 to $30 AUD.

● Withdrawals: The minimum withdrawal at most Australian casinos is the equivalent of $30-$35 in most crypto. However, this is raised to $100 for Bitcoin at some casinos, which may not suit casual players.

● Betting: Casinos rarely impose a max bet limit themselves, except for when you’re completing the wagering requirements of a bonus. Game limits can range from $0.01 on certain slots to tens of thousands on VIP table games.

Some casinos have an ‘info’ logo next to each game, displaying the betting limits and RTP. Others allow you to play in demo mode so you can check firsthand.

Privacy and KYC Documents

Some of the best anonymous betting sites don’t ask new players to go through long-winded verification steps. This is a welcome feature for many, allowing for registration via an email address, username, and password. At TG.Casino, all you need is a phone number to sign up!

Using an anonymous Bitcoin casino also means that KYC documents won’t be requested – another huge plus for many. After all, as shown in the recent Star Casino scandal – data leaks are a huge risk when gambling online.

Customer Service

Due to regulatory restrictions, online casinos are located outside of Australia. While this isn’t an issue per se, players should ensure that customer support is available 24 hours a day. Otherwise, speaking with a support agent will be challenging.

The top crypto casinos offer not only round-the-clock support but also a free live chat box, meaning you don’t need to call an expensive international toll number. I tested live chat waiting times to ensure I was connected swiftly, although waiting times may differ based on the time of day.

Lucky Block also offers a comprehensive Help Centre and payments information page if you’re unsure of anything.

Visit thenationonlineng.net for more detailed information.

Why Play at a Bitcoin Casino?

You might be wondering why Bitcoin casinos are so popular. After all, there are many ‘traditional’ gambling sites that also accept Australian-based players. Once you start digging deeper, you’ll quickly see why crypto-centric casinos continue to increase their market share. Let’s take a closer look:

Deposits are More Secure When Using Crypto

The cryptographic framework ensures that payments are safe and secure. In particular, crypto casino deposits are made from a private wallet. You simply need to paste the deposit address provided by the respective casino. This address is unique, so it’s attached specifically to your casino account.

Most importantly, because the wallet payment isn’t completed on the casino’s website, you don’t need to share your wallet credentials. If you’re unsure which wallet to use, check out our recommended Bitcoin wallets for 2025.

Now, consider how deposits are made at a traditional gambling site. Most players will deposit funds with a debit/credit card – meaning personal details must be typed in. This is a potential security risk.

Top-Rated Platforms Approve Payout Requests Instantly

Payouts are never an issue when using a land-based casino or sportsbook. Once the bet has been settled, players receive the cash winnings immediately. However, things aren’t quite as simple when using an online gambling site, especially those that accept traditional payment methods.

For example, I found that average withdrawal approval times are about 48 hours. The payment will then be released, but players won’t receive the funds for another 1-3 banking days. This is because payments require intermediaries, such as banks, e-wallets or credit card issuers.

Make super-fast payouts at Instant Casino

There are no intermediaries when withdrawing crypto from a Bitcoin casino. Wallet-to-wallet payments are decentralized, so they’re confirmed when the next block is verified. What’s more, while traditional gambling sites average 48 hours, the best Bitcoin casinos approve payouts instantly.

Despite its popularity and value, Bitcoin is actually one of the slower cryptocurrencies. According to the latest transaction speed stats, BTC deposits take around 40 minutes to be confirmed, whereas Cardano or Solana can process transactions almost instantly.

New Crypto Casinos Prioritize Player Privacy

Privacy is a core principle of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, and it extends to Bitcoin casino sites. Most platforms don’t require KYC, meaning they won’t ask for personal details or verification documents.

Additionally, payment privacy is maintained, as deposits are made from private wallets, with only the wallet address visible to the casino – protecting your identity. As your details aren’t shared, there is no longer a risk of identity theft, which is becoming increasingly problematic in Australia.

What Cryptocurrencies Can You Gamble With Online?

Bitcoin casinos have widened their reach in recent years, with many platforms also supporting altcoins.

This typically includes the following:

● Bitcoin Cash

● Ethereum

● Tether

● Litecoin

● USDC

● Ripple

Some gambling sites also support new cryptocurrencies that each offer fast and low-cost payments. However, specific processing times and fees will vary slightly depending on the network.

Remember that players must cover the network fee when transferring crypto – so ensure the deposit amount is viable, especially when claiming a welcome bonus. You can learn more about Bitcoin network fees in our comprehensive guide.

Best Mobile Crypto Casinos in Australia

Mobile crypto casinos are Australian online gambling platforms optimized for smartphones and tablets, providing you with a seamless gaming experience on the go. The majority of casinos ensure their website and games are adapted for mobile players, owing to the expected 4.69% compound annual growth of the sector by 2032.

Here are some features of the best mobile Australian crypto casinos:

Responsive Design: Responsive websites that adapt seamlessly to different screen sizes and game types, ensuring your experience of playing slots and table games is the same as on desktop.

Ease of Navigation: Simple menus, smartly designed layouts, easy access to game categories and payment options, and easy-to-click buttons make the mobile site user-friendly.

Cryptocurrency Support: The top mobile casinos support major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, and some also offer in-app wallets that streamline crypto deposits and withdrawals.

Mobile-Specific Offers: Some casinos provide exclusive bonuses for mobile users, usually through app notifications.

Partial Offline Access: Some casino apps offer limited offline functionalities, such as browsing game libraries or reading rules, even without an internet connection.

Dedicated mobile apps are quite rare on our list. However, Ricky Casino is one Australian online casino that offers Android and iOS app downloads.

What Games Can You Play at Australian Bitcoin & Crypto Casinos

The best crypto casino sites typically support the following gambling games:

Pokies

The most popular gambling game in Australia is online pokies. They’re the most abundant type of game at Bitcoin casinos, with thousands of titles to choose from. This spans classic pokies, as you’d find in an Aussie gaming hall, to extravagant video slots with heaps of bonus features.

Other categories include Bonus Buy slots that give you direct access to the high-paying bonus round. Megaways slots are also popular; they offer a dynamic number of paylines that change on each spin. And, of course, there are jackpot slots with life-changing payouts for lucky spinners.

One recent survey found that 17.4% of Aussie online gamblers play virtual pokies, making it the most prevalent type of casino game.

Table Games

Crypto casino sites also offer an extensive range of table games that use RNG technology to produce game results. You’ll spot heaps of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker tables to join, with numerous variations of each game.

Virtual table games are great for beginners. You can play at a lower stake compared to live versions and aren’t faced with a betting time-out before the next game round begins. Wild Fortune hosts some excellent table games that allow you to practise betting strategies before raising the stakes.

Live Dealer

If you prefer the ‘real’ casino experience, the live casino games are where you should choose to play games. The action is streamed to your screen in real-time, with betting options displayed before each betting round. Human dealers oversee the results to enhance the authentic experience.

Alongside classic table games, you’ll also find immersive live gameshows. They often use a giant prize wheel, with various segments leading into exciting bonus features or boosted multiplier wins. BetPanda is home to some notable titles from Evolution and Pragmatic, such as Monopoly Live and Sweet Bonanza Candyland.

Provably Fair

Crypto casinos usually host a range of provably fair games. These are blockchain-based, ensuring gaming outcomes can’t be predetermined or manipulated, thus leading to increased transparency. Popular provably fair titles include Crash, Plinko, Dice, and Keno.

Sports Betting

If you’re looking for a better experience than you’ll get at a TAB, consider a Bitcoin sportsbook. For instance, Betplay offers thousands of daily betting markets, competitive odds, in-play statistics, and even a 100% up to $150 welcome bonus.

More than 30 sports are covered, including Aussie Rules, rugby, cricket, soccer, and darts. You can also use a handy search bar to quickly pinpoint your favourite team or event.

Bitcoin Casino Bonuses

It’s very important to understand how bonuses work before opting in and making a deposit. After all, the bonus funds can’t be withdrawn until wagering requirements are met. What’s more, there are often additional terms to consider, such as validity, eligible games and bet limits.

Here’s what players need to know about the best Bitcoin casino bonuses for 2025.

Matched Deposit Bonuses

Match bonuses boost your deposit by the stated percentage. They are commonly used as a welcome bonus, giving you a boosted bankroll to start off with. However, deposit bonuses are invariably tied to wagering requirements. These requirements force you to bet the stated number of times before the bonus is converted into real money.

For example:

● Claim a 100% welcome bonus and deposit $30.

● You’ll be credited with an extra $30 in bonus cash.

● You must wager $30 x 50 on eligible casino games – a total of $1,500.

● Win or lose, all bets are deducted from the remaining wagering.

● Wager $1,500 and your remaining balance is converted into real money.

Free Spins

If you’re looking to play online pokies with Bitcoin, choose a crypto casino that offers free spins in its welcome package. The spins are credited on a game chosen by the casino at a fixed spin value, such as $0.10 or $0.25. There is no risk when using free spins, as your real or bonus account balance isn’t used.

For example:

● TG.Casino offers 50 free spins

● The free spins are worth $0.10 each.

● Let’s say you land a 50x combination. This gives you a $5 win (50 x $0.10).

● After completing the 20 free spins, the winnings must be wagered 40 times.

Loyalty Rewards

Most Bitcoin casino sites offer loyalty rewards. Also known as a ‘VIP club,’ you’ll typically earn points for each wager placed.

For example:

● Earn 1 point per $1 wagered on pokies or 1 point per $2 on live games.

● After reaching 1,000 points, you’re upgraded to the next VIP tier.

● This gives you enhanced rewards and tailored bonuses.

Higher-tier VIPs usually get a personal account manager who’s available 24/7. They’ll offer a premium customer experience and increase your account withdrawal/betting limits. You may even receive invites to special events or be taken on luxury holidays!

If you like the sound of loyalty rewards, you should stick with one Bitcoin casino. Otherwise, your wagers will be fragmented across multiple VIP programs and restrict your earning potential.

Are Crypto Casinos Safe?

Yes, overall, most crypto casinos are safe to use. However, it’s still important to research and perform due diligence before signing up. This is because some rogue casino operators occasionally make it onto the market, albeit not for very long.

Using regulated Bitcoin gambling sites with a good reputation is the best strategy, just like the Australian brands mentioned on this page. These established names have a solid reputation and thousands of active players. Of course, we also ensure they hold a reputable gaming license.

Ultimately, I found that reputable Bitcoin platforms offer a safe experience. You’ll be gambling anonymously, so you don’t need to worry about identity theft, and you can also make deposits from a private crypto wallet.

Conclusion

Bitcoin casinos continue to increase their market share owing to a fairer and more transparent experience. Of course, their popularity has also grown in recent years due to their incredible welcome bonuses. For example, Betpanda offers a 100% boost on your first deposit up to a huge 1 BTC.

This is one of the reasons Betpanda came out on top as the best Bitcoin and crypto casino in Australia. It excelled in several important metrics, such as security, game selection, payment methods, and customer support.

Can I use cryptocurrency for online gambling?

Yes, cryptocurrencies are accepted by many online casinos and sportsbooks – including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

Are Bitcoin casinos legal in Australia?

Passed in late 2023, the Interactive Gambling Amendment (Credit and Other Measures) Act 2023 bans the use of cryptocurrencies when gambling online. Operators have until 11 June 2024 to enforce the restrictions. However, most crypto casinos – which are usually based offshore, offer anonymous accounts – so enforcement will be challenging.

What are the best Bitcoin casinos in Australia?

Some of the best Bitcoin casinos for safety, bonuses, and fast payouts include CoinCasino, BetPanda, TG.Casino, and BC.Game.

Is there a big Bitcoin gambling market in Australia

Yes, online gambling in Australia is a huge growth market – with revenues expected to surpass $10 billion this year. An increasing number of players are turning to Bitcoin casinos because of their freer regulation, which is helping drive this growth.