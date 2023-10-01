Live
Blast reported in Ankara near Parliament building: Media
A loud explosion was heard in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Sunday, media reports said.
The cause of the explosion in an area near the Parliament and Ministry of Interior Affairs was not immediately known, Arab News reported.
The Turkish Parliament is scheduled to reopen on Sunday following a summer recess.
