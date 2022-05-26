Boris Johnson apologises for partygate

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday issued another apology over partygate after top civil servant Sue Gray's damning report into breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules at Downing Street concluded leadership failures were behind a culture of rule-breaking within UK government offices.

Making a statement in the House of Commons soon after Gray's findings were published, Johnson said he took "full responsibility" for everything that happened and said all the senior management has changed within Downing Street since the time of those rule-breaking parties in 2020-2021.

Amid jeers and shouts from the Opposition benches, the prime minister insisted his statement is aimed at setting out the context, not to mitigate or excuse what happened.

"I am humbled and I have learned a lesson...I also want to say above all that I take full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch," said Johnson.