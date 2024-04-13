California State Assembly celebrates: Mahavir Jayanti in California Assembly

Live
Washington: An eminent Jain community leader has launched a digital detox campaign from the California State Assembly, which witnessed the first-ever Mahavir Jayanti celebrations.
The celebration at the State Assembly in Sacramento on Monday marked the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir and highlighted the importance of peace, compassion, nonviolence, and love, a media release said on Thursday.
