Canada in Talks to Join U.S. Golden Dome Missile Defense Project

Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that Canada is in high-level discussions with the United States about potentially joining the ambitious "Golden Dome" missile defense system proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a press conference, Carney said, "We are aware that we could choose to invest in and help complete the Golden Dome missile defense system alongside the United States. It’s under serious consideration and is being discussed at senior levels."

Carney, who led the Liberal Party to victory in Canada’s March snap election before officially taking over as Prime Minister, cited rising global threats—including those potentially from space—as a driving factor behind the talks.

“These threats could, in the not-too-distant future, come from space. We are taking these risks seriously,” Carney said.

The Golden Dome project, modeled after Israel’s Iron Dome system, aims to create a cutting-edge, space-based missile shield to protect North America from long-range missile threats. Unlike traditional, ground-based systems, Golden Dome would use a network of satellites to detect and intercept missiles during the early stages of flight.

The estimated cost of the program could exceed $500 billion over the next two decades.

Carney also noted that Canada is working closely with its European allies on "Rearm Europe"—a broader defense initiative aimed at strengthening European military and industrial capabilities.

At the same time, Canada is reviewing its plan to purchase American F-35 fighter jets and has partnered with Australia to advance radar systems for Arctic defense.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the long-standing joint defense arrangement between Canada and the U.S., remains a central element in the region’s airspace security. Carney suggested any involvement in Golden Dome would build on that foundation.