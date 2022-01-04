Captain Harpreet Chandi Is The First Woman Of Indian Ancestry To Trek Independently To The South Pole

Captains Harpreet Chandi, popularly known as Polar Preet, is a 32-year-old Indian-origin British Sikh Army officer and physiotherapist who made record by achieving the first woman of colour to finish a solo unsupported walk to the South Pole.

Chandi declared her record-breaking achievement on her live blog on Monday at the conclusion of Day 40, following travelling 700 miles (1,127 kilometres) whilst dragging a pulk or sledge with all of her gear and braving temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius and wind velocities of approximately 60 miles per hour.

Chandi remarked that this trip was always about so much more than just her experience. She wanted to inspire people to test their limits and trust in themselves, and wanted individuals to be allowed to do so without being labelled as a rebel. Many times she had been told no and advised to just do the typical thing, but we make our own normal.