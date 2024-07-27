Live
- North Korea says 'kindred' ties with China to be 'firmly' carried forward
- Paris Olympics: May you be victorious, Priyanka Gandhi extends wishes to Team India
- Paris Olympics: Giving our best in every game is crucial to qualify for quarters, says PR Sreejesh
- Rs 2 lakh crore for edu, jobs a game changer for India's growth: Ronnie Screwvala
- Genelia Deshmukh shares video of kids practicing football in rain: 'Nothing stops them'
- Harris narrows gap with Trump in presidential race: Media poll
- Gurugram: 5-year-old drowns in society swimming pool, residents rise in protest
- Japanese life expectancy rises for first time in 3 years
- Police busts Rs. 2.2 Crore Theft Case in Rajahmahendravaram, seized cash
- China: 5 killed, 14 injured in industrial park blast in Henan
Just In
China: 5 killed, 14 injured in industrial park blast in Henan
Highlights
At least five people were killed and 14 others injured in an explosion at a plant in an industrial park of Yongcheng City in central China's Henan province, according to local authorities on Saturday.
Beijing: At least five people were killed and 14 others injured in an explosion at a plant in an industrial park of Yongcheng City in central China's Henan province, according to local authorities on Saturday.
According to the city's emergency management department, the machine explosion occurred at 6.32 p.m. local time on Friday in Gaozhuang Industrial Park, Xinhua news agency reported.
The head, along with the other people in charge of the company, have been detained, according to the authorities.
Additionally, an investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.
Further details are awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS