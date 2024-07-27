  • Menu
China: 5 killed, 14 injured in industrial park blast in Henan

At least five people were killed and 14 others injured in an explosion at a plant in an industrial park of Yongcheng City in central China's Henan province, according to local authorities on Saturday.

Beijing: At least five people were killed and 14 others injured in an explosion at a plant in an industrial park of Yongcheng City in central China's Henan province, according to local authorities on Saturday.

According to the city's emergency management department, the machine explosion occurred at 6.32 p.m. local time on Friday in Gaozhuang Industrial Park, Xinhua news agency reported.

The head, along with the other people in charge of the company, have been detained, according to the authorities.

Additionally, an investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

Further details are awaited.

