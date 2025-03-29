Live
China, Bangladesh sign 9 agreements
Highlights
Beijing/Dhaka: China and Bangladesh on Friday signed nine agreements after Muhammad Yunus' meeting with President Xi Jinping during which the Bangladesh Chief Advisor highlighted student protests that led to regime change in Dhaka and urged Beijing to play a “greater role” in establishing peace and stability. After his talks with Xi, the two countries signed nine agreements enhancing economic and technical cooperation between the two governments and cooperation in the areas of development, translation and publication of classical literary work, exchange and cooperation on cultural heritage, news exchange and media, and health sector, Bangladesh's official news agency BSS reported.
